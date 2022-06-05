Basketball

“Michael Jordan, you can’t put me on a poster!”: When Dikembe Mutombo got himself on the receiving end of a poster DUNK by the Bulls’ GOAT

Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"What a player, what a man": Twitter reactions on Joe Root becoming the 14th player to complete 10000 runs in Test match history
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan, you can’t put me on a poster!”: When Dikembe Mutombo got himself on the receiving end of a poster DUNK by the Bulls’ GOAT

Michael Jordan drove down the baseline and dunked over Hawks player Dikembe Mutombo. Jordan then performed…