“Michael Jordan, you can’t put me on a poster!”: When Dikembe Mutombo got himself on the receiving end of a poster DUNK by the Bulls’ GOAT

Michael Jordan drove down the baseline and dunked over Hawks player Dikembe Mutombo. Jordan then performed Mutombo’s iconic finger wag.

Jordan is one of the greatest dunkers in the history of the NBA. On the other hand, Dikembe Mutombo is one of the best shot blockers the game has ever seen. No one can ever equal Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo’s rivalry.

NBA defense plays are like works of art, and Dikembe Mutombo was the Picasso of them.

The huge center, who stood 7’2″, did not let any player get past him. It was difficult to score while the big man was protecting the rim.

During the 1990s season, this was the most passionate rivalry that kept spectators interested on a regular basis. Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo have experienced their fair share of taunting. The former NBA player described how he humiliated Michael Jordan.

Dikembe Mutombo once taunted Michael Jordan into dunking on him

During the 1997 All-Star games, Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo had an epic locker room scene.

Dikembe said Mike never dunked on him, so what did the 🐐 do? He dunked on Dikembe … and gave him the finger wave ☝️ pic.twitter.com/wfZDljG8Ls — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2020

“Believe me, you haven’t gotten me yet.” Do you want me to contact Scottie? You haven’t gotten me in 6 years. Why don’t you say it? “He never dunked on you?” “ever?” inquired Ewing. “He said I’d love to receive my poster, but it’s not going to happen.” Mutombo responded, “Ballboy call Scottie dude.”

Later that season, when the Bulls played the Hawks, Jordan replied to Mutombo’s remark by dunking on him. Jordan drove to the baseline on one play and stuffed one over Mount Mutombo.

That Game 5 against the Hawks was also the series finale, as the Chicago Bulls defeated Atlanta 4-1 with a 107-92 victory.

Jordan and the Bulls went on to overcome the New York Knicks 4-3 before claiming their fifth NBA title in six games against the Utah Jazz.