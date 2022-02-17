“The NBA is moving closer to having an in-season tournament!”: Commissioner Adam Silver releases huge update about future structure of the league

NBA commissioner Adam Silver drops some major news about changes in the structure of the NBA

There may be many NBA fans that don’t know it, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver is more than just your average savvy man.

Of course, running a mammoth-level success of a league, such as the NBA takes a very, very smart person. But, this man has always found ways to take things beyond just that.

During the 2020 Orlando Bubble, he personally spoke to the players’ association on how they could use their voice to fight racism. During this time, he also implemented a pseudo-play-in tournament format, that allowed teams spanning from the 8th to 10th seeds, to duke it out for the last playoff spots in their respective conferences. Then, as most fans will be aware he decided to further solidify it next season.

Just those changes were massive shifts in the structure of the NBA, and frankly, they were clearly welcome ones. But now, the Sliver lord has yet another plan in mind to spice things up. And we won’t lie, it is a darn good one.

So, without further ado, how’s about we dive into this little topic?

Adam Silver is very close to making yet another tournament within the NBA, a full-blown reality

You read that right.

No, we’re not talking about the playoffs. We really do mean a full-blown March Madness type tournament, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE REGULAR-SEASON.

Here is what the man himself had to say about it all, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“It (fewer regular-season games), was far from a perfect experiment… (But) the fact there were fewer games was quickly forgotten.”

The man up top further continued.

“I think we were moving closer to it (an in-season tournament) …But I feel we’ve had productive conversations with the Players Association, whose approval, of course, would be required to change the format. And my sense is there’s a fair amount of interest… There’s tournaments (in other sports) along the way where players, I’m sure feel an extra boost of competitiveness around winning a particular trophy… And that’s what we’re looking at. It’s complicated.”

An NBA in-season tournament: 👍 or 👎? Commissioner Adam Silver talked to @VinceGoodwill about the idea and where it stands in the league: “And my sense is there’s a fair amount of interest.” ➡️ https://t.co/v1kOaVJ0sk pic.twitter.com/0lwykBDt6p — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 17, 2022

Yes, that sure does sound complicated. But we’d have to be the greatest liars on the face of this planet to say it doesn’t also sound like a massive load of fun. Frankly, the only bummer here, is that the Silver Lord was quick to note this wouldn’t take place as soon as next season.

But we believe in Adam Silver. And we hope and pray that he can truly make it happen very, very soon.

