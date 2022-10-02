“Michael Jordan, You Just Played 36 Holes of Golf?”: Charles Barkley Narrated an Incident Involving His Airness, the Dream Team, and a Puerto Rican PG

Michael Jordan is a serial competitor and winner. The six-time NBA champion has quite a few stories and Charles Barkley knows some.

Michael Jordan’s competitive drive was arguably the greatest the NBA has seen. His NBA Finals record is an attestation to that. Six Finals appearances and six triumphant years.

Not to mention, during the 1990s, when Jordan was an active player for the Chicago Bulls, no other franchise was successful in their quests to capture an NBA championship. In the years he retired, certain other stars were triumphant in their aspirations of winning a ring.

It was his motivation, determination, and dedication to be the best that enabled him to achieve the heights of greatness that he did. His drive to better his opponents, no matter, good or bad, eventually wound up with the six-time NBA ‘MVP’ throwing his hat into the ‘Greatest’ conversation.

Charles Barkley has shared a hysterical story of the time Michael Jordan took it ‘personally’!

When a Puerto Rican, point guard, had made a few statements with regards to ‘His Airness’, the Chicago Bulls legend, didn’t take it lightly!

The 1992 dream team, unquestionably, was one of the greatest sporting rosters ever constructed. It gave spectators a glimpse of what a squad consisting of world-class players could produce on a nightly basis.

Barkley, who has shared a myriad of instances with Jordan, has shared a hilarious incident involving the 59-year-old.

Speaking to Kentucky head coach, John Calipari, on ESPN’s ‘Coffee with Cal’, Barkley shared an astonishing story of Jordan. Michael Jordan had just played 36 rounds of Golf when he imposed his need to guard the point guard of Puerto Rico, the first time the ‘Dream Team‘ played together.

Barkley stated-

“Michael would not let this little dude dribble. He’s talking to him. You know that stupid drill when you try to turn guys and you’re like ‘yo, you can’t go, turn the other way?!’ Michael had played 36 holes of golf and he’s talking to this guy the whole time. ‘Hey don’t you ever talk about me publicly again! I’m Michael Jordan! Don’t you ever talk about me!’”

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan’s success is accredited to persistence, perseverance, and a desire to be the greatest. Best believe, if you come up against Jordan, you better have his number!

