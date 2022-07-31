Michael Jordan’s $2.1 million car collection is worth more than his earnings in his first 3 years combined

Michael Jordan has turned into a wealthy businessman, and his net worth and spendings now show how much he has ascended from his playing days in the NBA.

Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is the face of the Jordan Brand. Through a series of great business ventures and investments, the Bulls legend built a massive net worth.

He’s currently worth $2.1 billion, with most of that coming after his playing days. That’s not to say, he didn’t have a great contract in the NBA, but there’s only so far he could go with that contract, especially given how much players earned back then.

He had the richest contract in the NBA back then, worth $33 million a year. Adjusting for inflation, he would make $50 million a year right now which would be the highest figure in the league.

However, that 33 million mark was only valid for his last two years with the Chicago Bulls. For a large part of his career, Jordan never made the money you’d expect someone like him to, but that hasn’t stopped him from become a great businessman and entrepreneur.

Michael Jordan has an insane car collection that would make his salaries look poor

Jordan was a beast right from the get-go. He averaged 28 points per game as a rookie and in his third year in the league, he was putting up 63 points on the infamous 80s Boston Celtics teams that featured Larry Bird.

There was no stopping him. In today’s NBA, that kind of play would earn Jordan a supermax extension from whichever team he was on. Look at the deals Darius Garland, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson have gotten. They’re all earning $38 million a year.

Jordan’s salaries? In his first year, he made $550,000, in his second year, $630,000, and in his third year, $737,000. Add all that up and you get $1.917 million.

Jordan wasn’t deterred by his early-career shortcomings (as far as money goes). He is the face of the Jordan brand and he’s made a series of smart investments that have set his net worth at $2.1 billion.

Now, his car collection is worth more than his salaries from those first three years combined. What does Jordan have in his garage? Take a look for yourself.

Adding up the values of those cars gives you $2.131 million. That puts things into perspective. The NBA has grown immensely from its early days, and now it would be a crime if a player like Jordan was making the kind of money he made early in his career.

