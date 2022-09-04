Basketball

Michael Jordan’s 72-10 bulls lost to the courtesy of this $20 Toronto Raptors guard

Respect is a virtue earned only through hard work and dedication. Doug Christie earned Michael Jordan's respect when he beat his 72-10 team.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Shaquille O'Neal, who lost $500,000 in a TV show, mocks Magic Johnson's short ‘Late Night Show’ stint
Next Article
"The Lakers literally cut their b*lls off": Shaquille O'Neal's hilarious jibe at the Anthony Davis trade
NBA Latest Post
"The Lakers literally cut their b*lls off": Shaquille O'Neal's hilarious jibe at the Anthony Davis trade
“The Lakers literally cut their b*lls off”: Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious jibe at the Anthony Davis trade

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had a hilarious take on the Anthony Davis trade to the…