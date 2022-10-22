Michael Jordan’s Boat Set Him Back $80 Million Following an $8 Million Purchase

October 6, 2009; San Francisco, CA, USA; USA Team honorary captain Michael Jordan smiles during the practice round of the President’s Cup golf tournament at Harding Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan dropped a whopping $80 million on a superyacht after having spent nearly $10 million on his ‘Catch 23’ boat

Michael Jordan has racked up quite the impressive net worth in the near 4 decades that he’s been involved with the NBA. With it ranging between $1.7 billion and $2.2 billion, it’s safe to say that the chairman of the Charlotte Hornets can live lavish after years worth of hard work.

As most billionaires do, Jordan indulges in the finer and more expensive things in life now that he’s worth as much as he is. Everything from mansions worth $14 million+ to a multitude of cars nearing the $1 million mark, MJ has splurged on any and everything that could be considered a luxury.

One of the more latest additions to his collection of egregiously expensive items that he owns is a superyacht that is worth more than most NBA players’ multi-year contract. Prior to purchasing this, he would purchase a boat that cost him $8 million.

Michael Jordan bought a superyacht for $80 million following the purchase of a boat that cost him $8 million

In 2019, Michael Jordan decided to drop what many would consider an amount that would have them set, financially, for the rest of their lives, on a superyacht. He purchased it for a whopping $80 million and made sure it had all the amenities needed to justify that kind of a price tag.

At 230 feet in length, the superyacht features its own bar, a jacuzzi, an entire gym, and can house 19 crew members along with 12 guests. Of course, given that fact that ‘His Airness’ purchased this yacht, it was mandatory to have a full-length basketball court aboard.

Prior to buying this $80 million behemoth of a vehicle, he would purchase a boat he aptly named ‘Catch 23’. He bought this boat for $8 million. While this pales in comparison to how much his superyacht cost, it’s still an incredibly impressive number.

Michael Jordan looks to calm his nerves through fishing

In an interview with ABC News, Michael Jordan revealed that he took up fishing as more than just a hobby. He did so to calm his nerves.

“I would have never thought I would get on a boat and go fishing, but the competition of patience and trying to catch a fish, trying to be patient. It’s not going to happen. You can’t make it happen.”

In competitions he’s taken part in, Jordan has had impressive catches, most notably a 442 marlin pound marlin that him and his crew caught in 2020.

