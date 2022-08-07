Why billionaire Michael Jordan’s ‘Yellow Eyes’ from The Last Dance could be part of a health issue

Michael Jordan was the main focus of ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries. However, fans have noticed something odd about his eyes in the show!

In April of 2020, the basketball world was treated to the dramatic docuseries surrounding the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 90s. A team that was led by the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

The series consisted of 10 episodes, each of which cover the triumphs and tribulations the team had to go through!

A visual journey that covers MJ’s rise from rookie sensation to Olympic gold medalist to a six-time NBA Champion. It truly covered all that he accomplished in his career.

“That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.” An emotional Jordan at the end of Episode 7 of THE LAST DANCEpic.twitter.com/REFQMUrPJy — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 19, 2020

The show featured some exclusive interviews with His Airness, where some fans noticed something scary about the Bulls legend’s eyes in each clip.

Michael Jordan had eyes that were yellow in color during The Last Dance, which scared a number of fans

The Last Dance docuseries was a hit success amongst basketball, sports, and regular fans alike. It got a lot of people talking, even if they were not big fans of sports.

However, one of the more serious topics of discussion gave fans quite a scare. The topic in question has to do with Michael Jordan and his suspiciously yellow-colored eyes.

Many fans have shared their theories. Many have shared their concern, while others have pointed out he has had this condition for years. Whereas, the professional opinion suggests it could be a sign of Jaundice or something worse!

Does anyone know why Michael Jordan’s eyes are red? This is troubling in The Last Dance…and never mentioned. I’m assuming he’s fine, but I’ve never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/dnC79dL2En — zakiyyah alexander (@ifPUCKtweeted) May 2, 2020

They have been like this for about 15 years, so he has done alright considering then … — Danny (@dannykay10) May 5, 2020

It certainly is a scary thing to think about now that it has been pointed out. Hopefully, it isn’t anything serious that could affect Jordan’s life adversely.

