“Gisele Bündchen Will Save Tom Brady”: Redditors Highlight Eli Manning’s ‘Tackling’ at the Fanatics Fest

Tom Brady holds an 11–6 lead over Eli Manning in their head-to-head record. However, Eli has the edge when it comes to Super Bowls. He famously defeated Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Cut to present, the two legends shared the stage at Fanatics Fest in NYC, where their appearance quickly went viral, thanks to some WWE-style theatrics.

Advertisement

Brady, entering to Cody Rhodes’ theme music and carrying a championship belt, didn’t hold back at all. He first took a shot at the New York teams by spitting on and stomping a Jets jersey. But he wasn’t done. TB12 then grabbed an Eli Manning jersey and tore it in half. It was all done in good fun, with the crowd eating it up.

Then came the twist. Eli Manning ran toward Brady and playfully tackled him, jumping onto his back shoulder as the audience erupted. After a few seconds, the two walked off together, both smiling, showing that the moment was all in the spirit of entertainment.

The viral video quickly drew reactions on Reddit. One user joked that Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, would “save him,” noting that she had already “learned some jiu-jitsu lessons”—a reference to Joaquim Valente.

Redditors react to Eli Manning “tackling” Tom Brady at the Fanatics event pic.twitter.com/oxgl5hvJqu — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 20, 2025

Notably, Brady and Gisele divorced in October 2022 and have continued to maintain a responsible relationship, co-parenting their children Benjamin and Vivian, along with Jack, Brady’s son with Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, several fans kept the rivalry theme going on Reddit. One user quipped that Eli now had a 3–0 record against Brady, referencing his two Super Bowl victories and now this playful moment. Another redditor drew a wrestling analogy: “Eli Manning is the Seth Rollins to Tom Brady’s Roman Reigns.”

Excited by the Brady–Eli dynamic, another NFL fan brought Peyton Manning into the mix: “Peyton would have run in and jabbed a fork in Brady’s forehead like Abdullah the Butcher,” he joked.

Interestingly, Brady himself hasn’t shied away from referencing those painful Super Bowl losses in the past. In a 2023 viral video posted on the NFL’s official X handle, he poked fun at the idea that the league was scripted using an Eli reference:

“Do I think the NFL is scripted? You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton’s little brother, Eli, twice in the Super Bowl? … No,” the former Patriot icon said.

As it stands, the rivalry between Brady and the Manning brothers remains twofold—with Eli owning the Super Bowl bragging rights and Peyton offering another competitive chapter in Brady’s storied career. But off the field, all three remain good friends. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brady showed up as a guest on Eli and Peyton’s ManningCast sometime this season.