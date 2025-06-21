Game Recognizes Game: Tom Brady Gets Two-Word Honor From Jerry Rice After Calling Him the Greatest Receiver of All Time

For years, Jerry Rice reigned as the undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in NFL circles. With a career that spanned 20 seasons, Rice set records in nearly every major receiving category: receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197). His three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and a Super Bowl MVP only solidified his legendary status.

But then came Tom Brady.

Drafted 199th overall in 2000, Brady rose from obscurity to dominance, redefining what longevity and leadership look like at the quarterback position. Over a 23-year career, he amassed 7 Super Bowl titles — more than any NFL franchise — three league MVPs, and every major passing record imaginable. By the time he retired in 2023, he was the undisputed GOAT.

Brady himself has always spoken with reverence about the legends who came before him. And he did the same again when he came across a Jerry Rice card while going through special collector cards from his rookie year.

“Gotta love me a Jerry Rice. Best receiver of all time. I was the biggest 49ers fan and the biggest Jerry Rice fan. Pretty good memories.”

In a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship and mutual admiration, Jerry Rice himself could be spotted in the comment section, saying, “Thanks, G.O.A.T.” Rice has previously also acknowledged Brady’s status as the new GOAT, gladly handing over the crown.

Jerry Rice expresses heartfelt gratitude to Tom Brady for the greatest receiver of all time compliment. pic.twitter.com/tNKyB9V4PZ — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 21, 2025

“When you got seven rings, you’re doing something right,” he told 95.7 The Game. “I think with Brady, he still wants to play. He said something about playing until he’s 45. I think he can do it now in this league because players are so much more protected. So, yeah, he can have that GOAT status. I never wanted that status anyhow.“

Despite the inevitable comparisons, there’s never been a sense of rivalry between Brady and Rice — only mutual respect. The two legends never shared the field as teammates, but their careers briefly overlapped. Rice played his final season in 2004, just as Brady was beginning to build his dynasty in New England. They did, however, cross paths numerous times at Pro Bowls, charity events, and media appearances.

Brady has long said Rice was one of the players he admired growing up, and Rice has praised Brady’s competitive drive and unrelenting consistency over the years.