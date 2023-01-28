Michael Jordan’s Godson Shared His Airness’ Nonchalant Message After Hitting Iconic Final Four Game-winner

Feb 14, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Jordan wore #12 for the first time as his jersey was missing prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is the king of game-winners. He owns what can perhaps only be described as one of the coldest shots in NBA history. And it is no surprise that he won’t be impressed by anyone else’s game-winners, not even his godson’s!

Yes, trying to impress Michael is nothing short of a task. And a tall one at that. Imagine just being nonchalant about the crowning achievement of your own godson.

While we know nothing fazes Jordan, this story is a great way to learn about the kind of human MJ is. It is hilarious in the fact that his competitive nature gets the better of his emotions.

Cory Higgins hit an iconic game-winner and still got the most nonchalant response from Michael Jordan

Game-winners make for instant highlight reels when you talk about a player. You will often bring up the fact that they hit THAT shot. And for Cory Higgins, his most impressive highlight is indeed a game-winner, and a big one at that.

In a hard-fought final of the Euroleague in 2021, Cory hit a game-winner to help Barcelona finish 2nd. And while the whole world saw and applauded it. Michael Jordan, who is Higgins’ godfather was not too impressed.

As per Higgins himself, “He (Jordan) told me a good shot, good game. It was as simple as that. It was nothing crazy,”.

The nonchalance is admirable, but it is also classic Michael Jordan. If you know the man, you know he doesn’t let a lot of things get to him. We reckon, he would probably be happier with a championship ring.

Jordan’s iconic game-winner in 1998

Michael’s The Shot against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals is perhaps the most iconic game-winner in NBA history. Not just to win the championship, but to have that as your final shot for your franchise. Legendary.

There is a reason why things don’t blow him away anymore. If you happen to have made a shot like that, nobody else is going to come close to impressing you.

For Cory Higgins though, receiving a “good shot, good game“, might just have been enough.

