Michael Jordan’s Inability to Find a ‘Partner’ Forced Mother Delores Jordan to Take Matters Into Her Own Hands

Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players in the history of basketball, was considered incapable of finding a partner by his mother.

Michael Jordan is the undeniable GOAT of basketball. But years back, when he was just a teenager, his mother didn’t think too highly of him. Deloris Jordan was a strict woman. Her standards were incredibly high. She believed in the perseverance of her family in any manner whatsoever.

For the woman, teen Michael Jordan was a feeble young boy who had failed at baseball and wasn’t strong enough to play football. She was often worried for him and his future. Deloris saw a difficult future ahead for her son.

In a way, she was almost condescending. Deloris believed that Michael Jordan would not easily find a partner. In his book Michael Jordan: The Life, Roland Lazenby described Deloris’ take on her son’s future.

Deloris believed Michael Jordan would not find a partner easily

Lazenby wrote about how Michael was losing his baseball skills. As he was growing older, the once Mr. Baseball in North Carolina had lost his edge. When he tried football, MJ broke his shoulder. Deloris had him quit football after that.

But her perception of Michael also changed. She began to mirror her husband’s opinions. When Jordan was young, James also doubted Michael’s abilities.

In the book, Roland wrote: “His choices seemed so bleak that Deloris even suggested he begin taking home economics courses so that he could learn to sew and cook for himself. Chipping away at his self-esteem, she implied it might be wise to do so because he didn’t seem to be the kind of guy who could easily attract a mate.”

Deloris’ harsh words and actions must have cut through Michael deeply. But he swallowed it without a single reaction. The teen learned whatever his mom threw his way.

MJ was fueled by the doubts of his parents

Michael took Deloris’ mistrust in his abilities as fodder for his drive. The 6-time NBA Champion grew up in a harsh environment not physically but mentally. Having lost baseball, Michael was determined to master basketball.

His battles with brother Larry Jordan helped. Michael grew fierce by the day. He dominated in college and made his way to the NBA. In the NBA as well, Michael Jordan became an immediate success.

That is when he finally felt accomplished. He had proved his father and mother’s doubt wrong. He’d go on to prove them wrong his entire life. Perhaps that is what drove him so aggressively.

