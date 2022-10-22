Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Grizzlies? Mavericks Release Availability Report for 2019 ROTY Ahead of Matchup Against Ja Morant and co.

Luka Doncic was spectacular in the Mavs’ loss against the Suns, putting up 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Dallas Mavericks had one of the best seasons this past campaign. Being the sleepers in the West, Jason Kidd’s boys finished the 2021-2022 regular season with an impressive 52-30 record. A huge reason for the same – Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian prodigy recorded a staggering 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in the regular season. In the postseason, Doncic managed to further elevate his game, averaging 31.7/9.8/6.4 while leading the Texas-based franchise to their first conference finals appearance in 11 years.

Seems like the 3-time All-Star had picked up this new 2022-2023 season right where he left off the previous one as he looks absolutely unstoppable.

Luka Doncic set to play against Memphis Grizzlies

After recording a mediocre 20/3/5 in the 2 preseason games he was a part of, Doncic was sensational in Dallas’ season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

In the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals rematch, the 6-foot-7 guard played 37 minutes and stuffed the stat sheet. In a tough 107-105 loss, the 23-year-old superstar recorded 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

After a disappointing loss on the road, Dallas will hope to avoid a 0-2 record. However, the question that arises in every Mavericks fan’s mind – will Luka be playing against Memphis Grizzlies?

Fortunately, Doncic was not mentioned on the team’s injury report.

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both miss tomorrow night’s home opener against Memphis. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 21, 2022

While Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina are going to be missing the clash, Luka will definitely be suiting up on Saturday night.

Doncic vs Morant – An Entertaining Battle

Luka and Ja Morant are two of the brightest and most entertaining young talents in the league. Whenever these two prodigies go up against each other, an action-packed thriller is what is produced.

In the 6 clashes they’ve had early in their career, the Mavericks had won 5 games, with Doncic outscoring (24.5-21.3) and even outrebounding (7.5-6.2) the 2020 ROTY.

Ja, who is coming off a huge 49-point performance against the Rockets, can do “everything” according to the 2019 ROTY. Further talking about the highly-anticipated matchup against Morant, Luka said:

“Sh*t… he can do everything. One of the fastest guy out there.. shooting, playmaking, really complete player…”

Fans are in for an exciting game of basketball which is going be tipping off at 8:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center.

