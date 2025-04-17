Michael Jordan’s Inability To Replicate 3 NBA Legends Leads To WWE Hall Of Famer Propping Up LeBron James

The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan has reached the squared circle of professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his thoughts on His Airness and The King during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. The former world champion is clearly a big fan of both legends, but revealed that if he had to pick, LeBron would be his choice.

The World’s Strongest Man didn’t just create this opinion overnight. Back in 2022, he explained why LBJ was a superior player to another NBA legend, Magic Johnson. “LeBron is a better shooter than Magic was and better scorer than Magic was, but from a physical standpoint and a size standpoint they were almost the same player,” said Henry at the time.

This is the natural progression of the game however. It makes sense that LBJ is a better shooter than Magic because the game has turned that corner in regards to the importance of shooting over the past 10-12 years. Regardless, not much has changed for s*xual chocolate. In fact, he’s only upped how great James has become.

“Jordan was a better scorer, but if both was in their prime, LeBron is just a bigger giant dude. He would bully him,” claimed the wrestling legend. Henry tried to cement his point further by calling James a hybrid of three of the game’s greatest players: Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, and John Stockton.

“He’s Karl Malone that plays like a guard, and he has the ability to pass the ball like Magic & Stockton”@WWE HOFer & @BustedOpenRadio Host @TheMarkHenry tells @WorldWideWob & @adaniels33 on why he takes LeBron James over Michael Jordan. Hear Rob Perez with Antonio Daniels… pic.twitter.com/emBAWHAY71 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 16, 2025

“Imagine Karl Malone being able to play like LeBron James,” Henry began. “That’s who LeBron is. He’s Karl Malone that plays like a guard. And he has the ability to pass the ball like Magic and Stockton.”

Michael Jordan was not the Swiss-army knife that James is. Yes, when given ball-handling duties, he was able to rack up triple doubles which is commendable. But LBJ has been the ‘everyman’ for his teams since he came into the league. 22 years of grabbing rebounds, dishing out assists, and of course, scoring essentially at will.

While no one has ever labeled LeBron as a hybrid, Henry’s point is back up by factual evidence, the same ones that Isiah Thomas once spouted in support of King James.

LBJ is ranked top 5 in nearly every statistical category, from rebounding and scoring to assists and nearly steals. The balance he has as a player, with the stats to back it up, make it clear by Henry made the comparison.

Henry previously stated that James and Jordan were extremely close in skill set

When he wasn’t breaking legs in WWE or securing fresh talent for AEW, Henry loved talking ball. The Olympic weight-lifter dropped some previous knowledge about LeBron James specifically during an old chat with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“LeBron is closer in skill set to Michael Jordan because he would do the same thing as Magic except he would go take the shot,” the wrestling legend stated at the time.

This provides an interesting layer to the conversation about the two GOAT candidates. No one truly has ever come out and claimed that they are in fact similar to one another but in hindsight, they are. Both can score at will and both are given/have been given the ball when it matters the most.

The real question that should be asked is whether Jordan or James would be willing to step into the ring to face him in a match. Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t afraid to step into the squared circle. Would LeGOAT or His Airness be brave enough to do the same? Or would Henry easily enter both men into the Hall of Pain?

Too bad we’ll never find out.