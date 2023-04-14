“Jeffrey Jordan, I Was Sitting on The Baseline”: Marcus Jordan Reminisces With Elder Brother About His High School Mixtape

Jeffrey Jordan is the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan. Like his father, Jeffrey also had a promising basketball career that started in high school and continued through college.

Jeffrey Jordan attended Loyola Academy, a Catholic preparatory school located in Wilmette, Illinois. During his time there, he played for the varsity basketball team, helping lead them to the state semifinals in his junior year.

In his senior year, he was named team captain and helped lead the team to a conference championship. Despite his success on the court, Jeffrey’s talents didn’t receive as much attention as his father did during his high school days.

After graduating from Loyola Academy, Jeffrey Jordan attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. He initially walked on to the basketball team as a freshman, but he was not able to secure a spot on the roster.

However, he continued to work hard and eventually earned a spot on the team as a sophomore. In his junior year, he was awarded a scholarship and went on to play a role as a reserve guard, appearing in 59 games during his college career.

Jeffrey Jordan reflects on his high school career as Marcus Jordan recollects fond memories

Jeffrey, who is MJ’s elder son, was quite an achiever as a high school basketball player. However, Jordan preferred to let his son take the spotlight through his own basketball journey.

Unlike LeBron, who sat with and coached Bronny’s AAU teams, Michael would locate himself on the higher rafters. This, he said, was his way of keeping the pressure off his talented son’s back.

Jeffrey notched up a bunch of highlights in his junior year of high school with Loyola Academy. The 34-year-old shared a throwback mixtape reel on his Instagram page yesterday.

Marcus Jordan, who saw Jeffrey’s development up close and personal, commented ‘I’m sitting on the baseline lol’.

How good a prospect was Jeffrey?

Despite not being a star player like his father, Jeffrey Jordan’s contributions to the team were recognized by his coaches and teammates. He was known for his strong defensive skills and his ability to make plays that helped the team succeed.

His father was also a frequent presence at his games, often sitting courtside to support his son.

After graduating from the University of Illinois in 2010, Jeffrey Jordan decided not to pursue a career in basketball and instead focused on his education and other endeavors. He later went on to work in marketing and has also been involved in various philanthropic projects.