“Gonna Be Able To Trigger OKC Fans For The Rest Of My Life”: Kevin Durant Goes At Detractor In His Comment Section For Being ‘Jealous’ Of Him

For the past several years, Kevin Durant has been using his free time to clap back at all the internet trolls. While a majority of his altercations with these naysayers take place on X (formerly “Twitter”), this time, KD got into an argument with a detractor on Instagram.

Recently, Kevin Durant made waves by revealing his stance on his inclusion in the GOAT debate. The 35-year-old believed that he deserved to be in the same conversation with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

“Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask,” Durant said. “Why not? What haven’t I done?”

As soon as the Slim Reaper’s comments went viral, numerous analysts and enthusiasts decided to give their opinions on the same topic. Instagram user @hoopfiendz was merely one of the multiple detractors who didn’t agree with KD.

Taking to Instagram, the user shared a video, explaining why he believed that the Phoenix Suns forward didn’t have a career worthy enough of for the same. The man attacked KD’s struggles on the defensive end of the floor and also criticized the multiple-time All-Star for his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The video garnered several views and even caught the attention of Durant. Venting out in the comments section, the two-time NBA champ called out the fan for being “jealous”. Notably, the user in the video was wearing an OKC’s Durant printed t-shirt and an OKC cap. So, keeping the numbers aside which was shared in the video, Durant took a jab at his former team’s fanbase and stated how fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder were always going to be “triggered” by him.

“Jealousy won’t get u nowhere, u could just ignore me but you’re so jealous u gotta take precious time out your day to make a video that probably 20 ppl are gonna watch. I’m gonna be able to trigger okc fans for the rest of my life”

The 2014 MVP seemed unreasonable in implying that the user was jealous of him. Instead of proving his stance despite having fewer accolades than the greats, Durant tried defending his stance in a very different way. However, it is not unusual that KD is seen defending himself from someone who is trying to tarnish his legacy.

Kevin Durant never shies away from replying to his trolls

It almost seems like Kevin Durant looks forward to replying to his trolls during his free time. Replying to this Instagram wasn’t the only interaction that he’s had on the internet. Merely hours ago, the four-time scoring champ replied to X (formerly “Twitter”) users who tried refuting his GOAT take.

Earlier in the off-season, with much more time on his hands, KD would often leave a comment on trolls’ tweets. From one of his altercations, it seemed as though the future Hall of Famer was embracing all the negativity.

Across his illustrious career, Kevin Durant has racked up a stacked resume – 13 All-Star appearances, 10 All-NBA selections, an MVP, two titles, and two Finals MVPs. Clearly, the former Texas Longhorn thrives on all the hate. Naysayers could troll him all they want but, the fact of the matter remains that KD is one of the greatest to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood.