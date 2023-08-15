“Michael Jordan’s Indifference to Rest”: Charles Barkley Was Left Astounded By ‘Scorned’ Friend’s Daily Routine in 1992

Michael Jordan was a relentless force in the NBA. He had an ultracompetitive nature during his peak, which made him work tirelessly each day. Before the duo severed ties, Charles Barkley had expressed astonishment at MJ’s ability to go days without rest. In the book Michael Jordan: The Life, Roland Lazenby notes how Jordan would spend long hours awake and hanging out with his fellow teammates during the 1992 Olympics.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan belonged to the same draft class of 1984. The two were the best of pals, despite being on different teams throughout their careers. However, being part of the 1992 Dream Team gave them a chance to bond. Despite winning a gold medal together in the Olympics, the pair have now severed ties with each other. Both Chuck and MJ are unwilling to talk their differences out.

Michael Jordan had left Charles Barkley astounded with his tireless approach

Michael Jordan had a meticulous routine that allowed him to display his dominance on the court. His workout regimen and relentless ethic allowed him to spend days without rest. During the 1992 Olympics, Jordan had a chance to bond better with his American All-Star League colleagues and make good on-court chemistry with the team.

Advertisement

The Dream Team, as it was denoted, consisted of Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, and several other star players of the NBA. Roland Lazenby notes in Jordan’s biography about the perceptions of fellow NBA stars on the Bulls legend.

“The Olympics afforded the NBA’s top stars their first real opportunity to spend time together and to get to know each other better. The group quickly learned of Jordan’s indifference to rest. Throughout the experience, he would stay up long hours, smoking cigars, playing cards, hanging out, anything to avoid rest, leaving Charles Barkley and others shaking their heads in wonder.”

Surely, Charles Barkley had identified his fellow pal right. Jordan’s relentless work ethic helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics. However, despite such incredible chemistry and friendship back then, Jordan and Chuck are no more close friends. Over the years, MJ started growing resentful of Chuck’s outspoken nature. The ties were formally severed between the pair when Chuck outwardly criticized Jordan’s acquiring Charlotte Hornets in 2010.

Barkley refuses to mend the relationship with Michael Jordan

In a sit-down session with Jon Wertheim, Barkley elaborated on his feud with Michael Jordan. He refuses to mend his bond with his former friend and close colleague, stating ego issues. As per Barkley, Jordan had severed contact with Chuck but he confessed he was also bound by his own ego. Elaborating on the same, Chuck said:

“I got a ego too, Jon. (laugh) You can’t be great at something, like, y– that doesn’t give you the right to be a jerk…He got my number.”

Advertisement

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley’s relationship is hot and cold is quite a turn of events from the ’90s decade. During their playing days, the duo faced each other in the 1993 NBA Finals. Furthermore, they would also play golf or gamble together. Perhaps, the duo might sooner or later, mend their ties, the same way Kobe and Shaq did through a sit-down interview.