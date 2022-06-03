“Shades of 2016 and 2019 Finals as Stephen Curry disappeared in the last 6:05 of Game 1”: Skip Bayless attacks the GSW MVP for choking in clutch vs the Celtics

Stephen Curry finished the night with 34 points, however, was unable to get a bucket in the final 6:05 minutes of the clash as the Celtics steal a Game 1 win.

Playing their 6th NBA Finals in the last 8 seasons, the Golden State Warriors had an excellent start against the young Boston Celtics team. Stephen Curry put the team on his back as he had a 21-point 1st quarter outburst.

Everything seemed to go the Warriors’ way as they enjoyed a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter. However, impressive performances by Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, with incredible contributions by Marcus Smart and Derrick White led to the Cs outscoring GSW 40-16 in the final period, including a 17-0 run.

The Celtics’ 17-0 run in the 4th was the 2nd-longest 4th-quarter scoring run in a Finals game over the last 50 years (Spurs 19-0 vs Nets in 2003 Game 6). The point breakdown of that run: Al Horford: 8 points

Marcus Smart: 6 points

Derrick White: 3 points pic.twitter.com/hqCgmALT41 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2022

Also Read: How Al Horford and Jaylen Brown led Steph Curry and company down a historic collapse in Game 1

After 9 lead changes and 5 ties, despite Jayson Tatum’s inefficient 3/17 shooting, Ime Udoka’s boys managed to steal Game 1 from Golden State, winning the action-packed thriller 120-108.

Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter criticize Stephen Curry for a 4-point 4th quarter

Unlike the Mavs series, we saw Steph controlling the rock for a majority of the contest. However, despite finishing the night with 34 points and 5 assists, the sharpshooter was yet again unable to perform well in the clutch and lead his team to the win.

In the final period, Chef Curry scored merely 4 points with a plus-minus of -20. After scoring a runner midway into the 4th quarter, the 2-time MVP remained pointless.

NBA Twitter, led by Skip Bayless, went on to attack the 8-time All-Star for “choking” in the final stretches of big playoff games.

Can somebody please explain what happened to Steph Curry after he gave Golden State a 3-point lead with a little runner with 6:05 left??? HE DIDN’T SCORE ANOTHER POINT. Shades of the 2016 and 2019 Finals. Shrank. Disappeared. Huh??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 3, 2022

Steph Curry in the 4th Quarter pic.twitter.com/JMYwUyR6Tp — UNANIMOUS GS9  (@StephhWurry) June 3, 2022

It’s not hating at this point to say Steph curry isn’t clutch in finals games lmao the sample size is decent — jw (@the__johnw) June 3, 2022

Stephen Curry Stephen Curry

the first 44 mins the last 4 mins #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/47Xd57NGZk — Fun Guy (@FunGuyBurner) June 3, 2022

Still going with the Warriors in 7. Klay FMVP cuz I don’t think Steph can do it.@StephenCurry30 Prove me wrong. I’m saying ur a choker — Bay Area Sports Fan. Go Dubs! (@BayAreaSportsF7) June 3, 2022

Stephen Curry. 21 points in the 1st. 4 points in the 4th. Typical. — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) June 3, 2022

Also Read: How Warriors star planned to add to his $160 million net worth by growing popular gaming organization

Steph needs to bounce back in Game 2 and lead the Warriors to tie the series 1-game apiece and, hopefully, prove his naysayers wrong.