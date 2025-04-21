Kevin Gates Releases ‘Truth Hurts’ Response To LeBron James Defending Wife Savannah From His Previous Attacks

Kevin Gates has never been known for holding his tongue. Over the years, the rapper has developed a reputation for making bold, often controversial statements. Most of his comments are often brushed off as an attempt to get people’s attention. However, when he recently took a dig at LeBron James and Savannah James, it sparked a significant backlash.

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts and have been together for over two decades. Their relationship and family life have made them one of the most respected couples in sports. Despite this, Gates publicly criticized their marriage.

In another attempt to make a controversial statement, Gates said, “I don’t like the way Savannah look at LeBron.” Gates stated that he wouldn’t trade places with LeBron because of this. He believes that white women look at LBJ more passionately. “You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d****d out like these white women…I just couldn’t do it…It hurt me to see that,” he added.

The question that Gates was asked, according to him, was about whether he’d like to have LeBron’s money or not. So, how that turned into him talking about the way LeBron’s wife of over two decades looks at him is beyond comprehension.

However, LeBron wasn’t going to let such a statement fly without addressing it.

The Lakers superstar posted a couple of pictures with Savannah on his Instagram and wrote, “’Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” Although he didn’t mention any names, it was easy to understand who it was directed at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)



Staying true to his identity, Gates recently responded to LeBron. He said, “The Truth Hurts, But It Heals.” Claiming to be a “life coach and a guru,” Gates said that he doesn’t mind having a fallout with LBJ on this topic as long as LeBron starts getting the love he deserves at home.

On an unrelated note, Gates is 39 years old.

“The Truth Hurts, But It Heals” Kevin Gates reacts to LeBron James' reply regarding his comments about Savannah James. pic.twitter.com/3LIkmNCR9W — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 21, 2025

It’s unclear if Gates has had a pre-existing personal relationship with LeBron James. For him to be so comfortable in handing out marriage advice to LeBron, there has to be a good friendship. If not, then he is being unnecessarily weird over a subject that doesn’t concern him at all.

More importantly, LeBron and Savannah are looked at as the royal couple of the NBA. They’ve set high standards for people who follow them by keeping a happy and healthy relationship alive for decades. LeBron and Savannah often get praised by people for raising their kids well and instilling good values in them as well.