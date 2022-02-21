“Michael Jordan was just one of the homies with Luka Doncic!”: Bulls legend gets loose and wholesome with Mavericks star and Karl-Anthony Towns during All-Star weekend

Bulls legend Michael Jordan shows love to Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns during All-Star weekend

It feels like forever since we got a moment of Michael Jordan fooling around a little bit with the younger NBA generation.

Of course, the Bulls legend was known for anything BUT fooling around during his playing days in the NBA. On the contrary, the man was the worst kind of enforcer, especially for his teammates. The man wanted everyone to fear losing just as much as he did, if not more. And in trying to make that happen, he managed to make them fear him more than anything else in the world.

But, it seems that old age has made His Airness just a tad bit softer, as the man is often seen in countless interactions with all the NBA youth he is connected to. And sometimes, it can even be pure, unadulterated hilarity.

Recently, the man added yet another entry into the account of ‘player interactions’, during All-Star weekend. But this time, instead of being funny, Jordan gave us, perhaps the most wholesome little moment from his post-career, ever.

And we are here to make sure you see it.

Michael Jordan daps up Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns during All-Star weekend

Even in his interaction with other players, we hardly see MJ in such a good mood, that he not only daps up a player but also shouts in excitement after seeing another. But hey! It seems All-Star weekend was a different vibe altogether.

MJ showing love to the youngsters 🙌 (via @NBAFRANCE) pic.twitter.com/S5KeisWkso — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

Now, it makes sense for the man to hug and then dap up Luka Doncic. At the end of the day, the Mavericks star is one of the biggest names that Jordan Brand has signed, perhaps since the early days, when Michael Jordan still played. But KAT?

Karl-Anthony Towns is an athlete that has been sponsored by Nike, the parent company for Jordan Brand. This definitely makes it possible for the two to have met before, and even had some deep conversations together.

However, we doubt that is the case, and instead, perhaps Michael Jordan only knew of Karl-Anthony Towns, more than anything else.

If that is indeed the case, Michael Jordan must have been in some mood during the weekend, and we absolutely loved it.

Now, let’s just hope the Hornets can turn things around, to keep this mood of their owner’s going for as long as possible.

