“Might Be LeBron James’ Last Christmas”: Paul Pierce Puts Aside Hate for Lakers, Picks Them Over Warriors for Xmas Day Game

No player in NBA history has been as busy as LeBron James at Christmas. The four-time MVP has played a league-record 18 games on the holiday and barring any injuries, he’ll make it 19 against the Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday. The Lakers superstar playing on the biggest day on the NBA’s regular-season calendar isn’t a ground-breaking development. However, Paul Pierce asked fans to savor it because it could be his Christmas swansong.

While discussing Wednesday’s five-game slate on Ticket and The Truth podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke highly of James, his former rival, and his incredible record on Christmas. He also predicted that the four-time NBA champion will cap off his incredible Christmas Day resume in grand style against the Warriors. Pierce said,

“Bron on Christmas might seize the moment. One more Christmas, this might be his last Christmas, Lord he might have to put on a show. Ay, I think him and Curry gon show out, but this might be Bron last Christmas. I hate to take the Lakers, but I take them. He just understand the moment so I’mma take the Lakers.”

James has yet to announce that he’ll retire at the end of the season. However, speculation has been rife that the forward, who’ll turn 40 on December 30th, will hang up his boots and call it a career at the end of the season.

If he does intend to walk away from the league once the campaign concludes, there’s a good chance he’ll try to put on a show on Wednesday, given how much the holiday means to him.

The Christmas gift that changed LeBron James’ life

Last year, the NBA on TNT crew asked James to explain the story behind a viral photo from 1987 of a young LeBron posing excitedly with a ball in hand. He revealed it was a Christmas present from his mother and is the reason he embarked on his basketball journey. He said,

“When I was three years old… my mother got me a Little Tikes hoop… That moment I fell in love with basketball… A $20, Little Tikes hoop could turn into what it’s turned into today. Mom, thank you.”

Thirty-seven years later, James is one of the most famous people on the planet, has a net worth of over a billion dollars, and is widely regarded as no worse than the second-greatest player in NBA history behind Michael Jordan. All that happened because Gloria James felt his son would love a basketball hoop as a Christmas present.