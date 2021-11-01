“Might quit music and take up job as NBA announcer”: Lakers superfan Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron’s vintage games

Halsey made her way back to Staples Center for the first time to watch Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and the new-look Lakers.

When it comes to hot new pop singers repping the Lakers hard, look no further than the wonderfully talented Halsey. She burst onto the stage over 8 years ago and captured millions of hearts with her powerful voice.

Halsey has had her ups and downs in life, but her deep-rooted fandom of the Lakers has been a constant. She’s supported the franchise through its Nick Young, D’Angelo Russell-feud days and been rewarded with a championship.

She now gets to sit courtside and watch the still barely believable duo of Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James tear the NBA a new one.

Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron’s vintage games

The Lakers weren’t really great on offense for the most part in their 95-85 win over the Rockets. The result, however, was never in doubt given their own defense.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to start Anthony Davis at the 5 for the first time this year. The results of this ‘experiment’ were, as expected, quite fruitful.

LeBron James and co shot to an early lead they would never relinquish for the rest of the game. The 36-year-old and fellow 19-year-NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony both turned the style up to 100 last night. And Halsey herself couldn’t be more overjoyed.

The Without Me hitmaker took to Twitter to share her delight at being back courtside. She has her very own basketball stan handle which she renders active whenever the Lakers are playing.

Might quit music and take a job as an NBA announcer. I have about 2 diamond records and about 4 multi platinum albums, that’s enough. See you soon ESPN. — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) November 1, 2021

Halsey would definitely help the ratings shoot up a good bit. The Lakers have a loyal fanbase, but the NBA is suffering from a loss in interest since Covid has struck.