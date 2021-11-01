Basketball

“Might quit music and take up job as NBA announcer”: Lakers superfan Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron’s vintage games

"Might quit music and take up job as NBA announcer": Lakers superfan Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron's vintage games
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Didn't expect Carmelo Anthony to have a defensive performance like he did tonight": Lakers coach Frank Vogel praises Melo for replicating his 2003 statline against a rookie LeBron James
Next Article
Red cricket trousers: Why are England cricketers wearing red trousers in T20 World Cup 2021 match vs Sri Lanka?
NBA Latest Post
"Might quit music and take up job as NBA announcer": Lakers superfan Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron's vintage games
“Might quit music and take up job as NBA announcer”: Lakers superfan Halsey was delighted to be back at Staples Center to see Carmelo and LeBron’s vintage games

Halsey made her way back to Staples Center for the first time to watch Carmelo…