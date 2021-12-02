“I was written off, and I’m just glad that I’ve got another opportunity in a place I want to be.”: Celtics big man Al Horford gets his payback by putting up an all-round performance against the Sixers

Celtics star Al Horford got the chance to have revenge from his former employer- the Philadelphia 76ers. The Center took it with both hands.

The Boston Celtics are reaping fruits of the bold trade they made this offseason by trading Kemba Walker for Al Horford.

Horford is on his second stint with the Celtics coming back from the two toughest seasons of his career. He almost didn’t play the whole season last term with Oklahoma City Thunder, but that didn’t upset Al as much as his stay in Philadelphia 76ers did.

Al Horford doesn’t want to get into revenge talk but said “No question” it wasn’t just another game for him tonight vs the 76ers: “It was a great win, considering…well…everything. Great win.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 2, 2021

Tuesday night the 5-time All-Star got the chance to play against the Sixers first time since his trade to OKC in December last year. Before that trade, his role with the Sixers kept changing as the season progressed but Horford was never able to fit will in any schemes.

After a bitter stay, he was able to get a trade away from Philly but ended up in a team that was looking for a rebuild. Finally, this offseason he made his Celtics comeback and has since looked rejuvenated.

Al Horford came up big in Boston’s win against Philly

The Boston Celtics have been fighting hard this season and were just above .500 when they welcomed Sixers last night. It wasn’t just about the old rivalry between Boston and Philly. It was personal for Horford as he was written off by the Sixers.

Al Horford: “I was written off, and I’m just glad that I’ve got another opportunity in a place I want to be.” — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 2, 2021

The big man was able to post up 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 tremendous blocks in a low-scoring close game where Cs prevailed 88-87.

The 6’9 forward has played some great basketball for his Celtics team this season. Starting as a Centre position he is averaging over 12 points, 8 boards, 3 assists, and 1.8 blocks playing just around 28 minutes a game.

Boston is currently 12-10 on the season after their win against the Sixers. And are looking better each night after a bad start to their 2021-22 campaign.

Whichever spot they finish the regular season in, if the Celtics will be in the Playoffs with Tatum-Brown leading the offense and Al-Horford and Marcus Smart in charge of defense, they will be a tough team to beat in a 7-game series.