Mikal Bridges Equals Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in 45+ Point Games In His 3rd Game As A Net

Mikal Bridges was the most integral piece of the trade package that sent Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. After Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, KD requested a trade as well and did so quietly to avoid any scrutiny he would get for requesting a trade yet again after having do so this past offseason.

Bridges, who the Suns got from the Sixers, was a beloved Suns player, both on the court and in the locker room. Fans were visibly upset upon hearing that he was traded away from their team, despite the fact that they were getting the Kevin Durant in return.

The Nets, who have given away Kyrie and KD in a matter of days, somehow remain to be extremely competitive in a diluted Eastern Conference. This is due to the win-now pieces they acquired by making those trades and it was very evident by tonight’s matchup against the Heat that the Nets can hold their own against anybody in the league.

Mikal Bridges does what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have done this season

Mikal Bridges dropped a career high 45 points on the Miami Heat tonight while shooting 70.8% from the field. This means he’s already equaled both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s 45+ point equal in the number of games played this season.

Fun Fact: Mikal Bridges has the same number of 45-point games as Kyrie and KD this season. pic.twitter.com/xxZZfMM0Pn — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 16, 2023

The only other time either one of those two superstars dropped 45+ points was when KD had 45 against the Orlando Magic and Kyrie Irving had 48 against the Utah Jazz. Cam Thomas is also another Nets player who went off when Irving was out, dropping 47 points against the Los Angeles Clippers.

When talking about his career night, Mikal Bridges expressed remorse over his play tonight as he claimed he missed a couple defensive possessions. “That’s just who I am. I just think defense wins championships,” said ‘Brooklyn Bridges’.

Mikal Bridges after scoring a career-high 45 points: “Defense always comes first. I’m still kinda mad that I gave up a couple buckets there… That’s just who I am. I just think defense wins championships.” pic.twitter.com/eAuGrqRT7j — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 16, 2023

With the Nets having a litany of players who are known for their defensive versatility and floor spacing, it’s safe to say that they can match up against anybody on any given night.

