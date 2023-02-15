Kyrie Kehlani: Exploring Kyrie Irving’s Past With Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter

Kyrie Irving has been in the media’s eyes for the better part of the last decade. Kyrie has had quite an eventful career so far. From getting drafted as the #1 pick to recording a historical Finals win with LeBron James. From wanting to be ‘his own man’ to pairing up with Kevin Durant. Then the vaccination situation to the anti-semitic comments, to eventually wanting a trade away from Brooklyn.

Now, Kyrie appears to be in a stable environment with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, but it’s not even been two whole weeks. All of his drama and controversies have led people to go back into his past.

One cannot go into Kyrie Irving’s past and not bring up one of the most iconic names he’s been associated with. No, I’m not talking about LeBron James.

What did Kehlani do to Kyrie Irving?

In 2015, Kyrie Irving was on the rise in the basketball world, and at the same time, he lucked out in his dating life as well. With LeBron James back on the squad, Kyrie could take a little time to himself. During that time, he started dating Oakland-based singer Kehlani Parrish. The couple looked really happy together and were often seen in public. Things were all rosy. Kehlani posted a photo and a long caption for Valentine’s Day 2016, confirming that she was dating the Cavaliers’ star.

However, not too long later, Canadian artist PartyNextDoor put a photo on Instagram with Kehlani, and captioned it,

“After all her shenanigans, still got the R&B singer back in my bed.”

While the Canadian Rapper and Kehlani had a past, him posting this picture within a month of Valentine’s Day sparked a lot of rumors and news. Shortly after this photo was posted, there was news of Kehlani attempting to take her own life.

She posted a photo from the hospital bed with an IV drip hooked to her hand. She captioned the post,

“I wanted to leave this Earth. Being completely selfish for once. Never thought I’d get to such a low point.”

How did Kyrie respond to the whole ordeal?

Amidst all that happened, Uncle Drew managed to keep his cool and instead put out positive words for Kehlani. He has since deleted his tweets, but here is a screenshot of the same. Kyrie clarified that the couple was not dating when that photo came out.

At the same time, Kyrie maintained his positive energy towards the award-winning singer-songwriter and her family.

“Nothing but love and compassion over this way for her and her family. My only focus the Game I love to play every night.”

Later in 2018, Kyrie issued an apology to Kehlani over how his followers had been harassing her.

3 years ago today, Kyrie Irving apologized to Kehlani for her cheating on him. pic.twitter.com/hDifbeEWi8 — Per Sources (@PerSources) June 15, 2021

He also justified his apology on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kyrie’s current relationship

It’s been seven whole years since the Kehlani-PartyNextDoor situation. Since then, Kyrie has moved on and found the love of his life. He’s currently married to Marlene Wilkerson. The two started seeing each other around late 2018.

The couple got married in 2019, and have a child together. Their son, Kaire Irving, born in 2021, joined Kyrie’s daughter, Azurie Elizabeth Irving.

Kyrie Irving’s son Kaire interrupted his press conference last night “This is my press conferences anyway. It’s wild and crazy” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lMNRPBYY18 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 3, 2022

Azurie was born in 2015, to Kyrie and former beau Andrea Wilson.

