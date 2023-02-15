Kyrie Irving Shoes: What is the Mavericks Star Wearing on-Court After Termination of Nike Contract?

Feb 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) dribbles as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving’s infamy just never ceases. As many know, his term with the Brooklyn Nets was hardly devoid of controversy. But, over this past season, the man was slowly starting to focus on basketball again. And then, just as his public perception was starting to get better, the man demanded a trade. The worst part is, the Nets had shown they could be contenders with him.

However, this is hardly the most controversial thing he has done. After all, who can forget his whole fiasco not so long ago?

Due to the whole ordeal, the man lost countless sponsorships, including the one he had with Nike. And because of it, one of the most popular signature lines of all time was soon discontinued.

Now, the whole fiasco is over. However, there is still one matter at hand here.

What is Kyrie Irving wearing on his feet when he plays basketball now?

What brand does Kyrie Irving sport on his feet during NBA games now?

As unexpected as it may be, Kyrie Irving does still sport his line with Nike on the court. However, there is a slight difference there.

You see, the now Mavericks man decided to bring out his artistic side to make some fitting design modifications to his sneakers.

Take a look at what his shoes now look like in the tweet below.

Kyrie Irving wrote “I AM FREE” and “LOGO HERE” over the Swoosh on his shoes in his first game after splitting with Nike 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vc3itXCgXW — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 8, 2022

To be fair to Kyrie Irving, he hasn’t written anything obscene on the sneakers. No, frankly we don’t think Nike will attack him for this one.

Given the athlete Irving is, fans will want to buy his shoes, no matter which company produces it.

And there, it seems like Puma may have a foot in the door already.

LaMelo Ball once invited Kyrie Irving to join Puma

Hornets star LaMelo Ball is the biggest name Puma have on their roster. And while that has helped this brand massively, it can’t hurt to have just a few more signature athletes on their list.

And of course, Kyrie Irving wouldn’t mind getting paid to wear shoes again either.

So, how do they come together?

As it turns out, LaMelo Ball has already extended an offer to the man.

