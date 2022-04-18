“Mikal Bridges made CJ McCollum miss all 9 of the shots he defended of his”: How the Suns DPOY candidate coupled with Deandre Ayton proved to be too much for the Pelicans in Game 1

Mikal Bridges had all of his matchups go 2-16 in last night’s Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the talk of the night for Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans was the mastery Chris Paul put on display in the 4th quarter (19 in the final period), more light needs to be shed on Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. The two defensive stalwarts prove that the Suns’ 3rd ranked defense during the regular season meant business.

Mikal Bridges put his impact on the defensive end of the floor the moment the 2021-22 NBA season began and hasn’t slowed down since. It’s refreshing to see him along with Marcus Smart on the DPOY finalists list given that they are both elite perimeter defenders.

Deandre Ayton has also quietly become one of the best ‘intimidation’ bigs in the league. While not on the level of what Rudy Gobert is, Ayton has directed the flow of the opponent’s offense in the paint with his mere presence on several occasions.

Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton locked up the Pelicans in Game 1.

Perhaps the series that will most likely end with a clean sweep, the Suns certainly let it be known that this is what they are aiming for. Mikal Bridges was as active as ever on the defensive end, switching and following his man to the baseline or any part of the floor that was necessary.

He would go on to hold CJ McCollum to 0-9 shooting from the field while being his primary defender and would hold the Pels to a total of 2-16 under the same circumstances. Deandre Ayton would also go on to contest 20 shots and have only 2 of those shots fall.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Pelicans finished 2-of-16 with Mikal Bridges as primary defender – including 0-of-9 from CJ McCollum. Also, Deandre Ayton contested 20 shots. Pels were 2-of-20 on those. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 18, 2022

During the regular season, Mikal Bridges guarded 1588 possessions above the break and had opponents shooting merely 33.2% on them, resulting in only 527 makes.