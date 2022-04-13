“They should award Mikal Bridges; not paychecks”: Jayson Tatum roasts NBA news reporter for disparaging this Phoenix Suns star’s impeccable record of not missing any game in the NBA

Jayson Tatum praised Mikal Bridges for not missing a single NBA game. But one NBA news reporter couldn’t quite hide his jealousy for them.

Jayson Tatum wouldn’t normally seem the type of guy to be confrontational with people, given what he’s shown the public thus far. However, there are some things that get even to the walking, living legends that NBA players are.

Jealousy and hate are qualities despicable for any grown man to expose to the world. While it seems that they are ingrained in every human being, not everyone pushes those vices to the surface when exposed to a dire situation.

But when these hateful qualities do come up to the surface, they tend to show the reality of a person’s character. And the reality of most NBA news reporters’ lives is hella different from that of an NBA player.

As a result, there’s a lack of empathy and amicable two-way communication between a lot of professional athletes and the media. This recent exchange about Mikal Bridges between Jayson Tatum and Steve Aschburner perfectly describes it.

Jayson Tatum defends Mikal Bridges; roasts Steve Aschburner

Steve Aschburner, being a baby boomer, has seen a generation of war veterans work hard for everything in life. He naturally associates success with inordinate, disproportionate amounts of struggle compared to the average young NBA fan.

Because of this, when Jayson tweeted his praise for Mikal Bridges not missing a single game in the NBA, Aschburner seemed to be cut to the quick because of the concept of what he calls ‘attendance trophies’. This is how the exchange went between the youngster and the boomer.

They should give out awards for stuff like this https://t.co/aeGu62P6fF — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 12, 2022

I guess you’ve never missed a day of work in your life https://t.co/PveoWbuUEc — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 12, 2022

The above exchange shows how Aschburner is trying to be condescending with one of the world’s most elite athletes. While Steve may have played a bit of pickup ball here or there, he has no way of living a professional athletes’ life experience.

That’s the reason why he should’ve shut his trap there. But instead, he had to have the Boston Celtics superstar do it for him.