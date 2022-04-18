“Chris Paul is so cold! He took over this game!”: Ja Morant astonished at Suns superstar dropping 19 points in the 4th quarter to put Pelicans away in Game 1

Ja Morant couldn’t get enough of Chris Paul tonight as the Phoenix Suns guard went off for a whopping 19 points in the fourth.

Out of all the 8 first round series that will be taking place during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans is most likely to end in the former sweeping the latter. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are a backcourt combo with simply too much offensive firepower at their disposal.

Having those two along with the defensive tenacity and versatility of Mikal Bridges and an All-NBA caliber center in Deandre Ayton will certainly prove to be too much for CJ McCollum and company.

This doesn’t take away from the Pelicans as they have a roster that is great for postseason basketball. Two closers in CJ and Brandon Ingram coupled with an offensively gifted center in Jonas Valanciunas is enough to win a few games in the Playoffs with experience. With Zion Williamson on the mend, the Pels could go the 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies route next season.

Unfortunately for them, this season will most probably end with Chris Paul and the Suns putting them away in 4 or 5 games.

Ja Morant on Chris Paul and his incredible 4 th quarter performance.

Chris Paul had merely 11 points after the end of the 3rd quarter against the Pelicans. He finished the game with 30 points and 10 assists and a double digit victory over his former team. From the 11:15 mark of the 4th to the 8:03 mark, CP3 had himself 2 made free throws, three straight 3s, and a layup, all within 3 minutes.

Ja Morant couldn’t get enough of Paul and his takeover of the game as he tweeted out just how astonished he was at the way the 4th quarter turned out.

CP took over this game . ‼️ he so cold 🥶 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 18, 2022

Despite this, the Pels kept themselves in striking distance with them not letting the point difference grow any larger than 16 points. While this is a substantial amount of points to score, it certainly felt as though they could bring it within single digits at any point of the quarter.

The Suns and Pelicans play each other this coming Tuesday for Game 2 and it’s safe to say that betting on the former would be the safer bet for anybody.