“Mike Tyson caused Charles Barkley to throw his drinks in the air and storm off”: Magic Johnson hilariously narrates the time when the ‘Dream Team’ watched ‘Iron Mike’ box

An early Mike Tyson knockout led to Charles Barkley throwing his drinks up in the air as he missed the shot, according to Magic Johnson.

NBA legends from the 80s and 90s seem to have their legend grow as we get further removed from that era. Guys like Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Larry Bird seem like Goliath-type figures in comparisons to superstars that reside in the league today. This of course, has more to do with them having played as well as they did nearly 40 years ago.

Back in 1992, the basketball world was blessed with perhaps the greatest assembly of NBA players fans had ever seen and would on to see for two decades. Superstars like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Charles Barkley, amongst others, were all on the same team going up against the world after years of battles with one another.

Seeing just one member of the ‘Dream Team’ was exciting enough and any more than that number would cause a stampede to ensue, just for a mere glimpse.

Magic Johnson talks about going to a Mike Tyson fight with Charles Barkley and co.

Magic Johnson was recently on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, a show he frequently guest-stars on, and talked about everything from getting vaccinated to his 30-year long marriage. Perhaps the funniest anecdote he gave us during this interview was him talking about a Mike Tyson fight him and Charles Barkley, along with the Dream Team went to.

During the latter half of the interview, Magic gave told Kimmel about the time the 1992 Olympic squad assembled to watch Mike Tyson fight. Prior to the commencement of the fight, according to him, Charles Barkley said he’d get everybody drinks and was gone for about 20 seconds to a minute.

After Barkley came back with drinks, the fight had hilariously already been decided in favor of ‘Iron Mike’. This caused Chuck to, not only miss the knockout, but also have his money wasted on drinks. So, in a fit of anger, he threw his drinks in the air and stormed out the stadium.

