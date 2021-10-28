Basketball

“When sh*t like that happens I don’t let it slide… There are a certain things you don’t do in sports!”: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gives his thoughts on getting ejected for yelling at Darius Bazley

"When sh*t like that happens I don't let it slide... There are a certain things you don't do in sports!": Lakers' Russell Westbrook gives his thoughts on getting ejected for yelling at Darius Bazley
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I vibed to some Lil Baby, to make sure we beat Giannis and the Bucks": Anthony Edwards reveals the hilarious way he inspired his teammates to grab the win against reigning champions
Next Article
"He was actually very honest with me": Marcus Stoinis shares his intriguing conversation with MS Dhoni in IPL 2021
NBA Latest Post
"Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk airball back-to-back clutch 3-pointers": The LA Lakers blow a 26-points lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder
“Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk airball back-to-back clutch 3-pointers”: The LA Lakers blow a 26-points lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Lakers airball back-to-back 3-pointers, failing to tie the game against the Oklahoma City…