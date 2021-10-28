"When sh*t like that happens I don't let it slide... There are a certain things you don't do in sports!": Lakers' Russell Westbrook gives his thoughts on getting ejected for yelling at Darius Bazley

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook shares his side as he got ejected for yelling at Darius Bazley for running for a dunk with the game sealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are not having the start they would have dreamt of. After spending a whole summer revamping their roster, and making sure all the pieces fit, they went 0-8 to start. Excluding the preseason and the six games there, the Lakers are 2-3 to start the season.

Tonight, they blew a 26-point lead against the Thunder and lost the game 123-115. Towards the end of the game, Darius Bazely stole the ball on an inbounds pass, with 4 seconds on the clock. He ran it down the length and finished with an emphatic dunk.

Russell Westbrook assessed his second technical foul and ejected for grilling Darius Bazley with a thousand “DONT DO THAT”s in the final seconds pic.twitter.com/XYrGUJqHFw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 28, 2021

Russell Westbrook did not like it and started yelling at Bazley. This in turn led to Russ getting his 2nd technical, and getting ejected.

Russell Westbrook explains his outburst on Darius Bazley

With the game sealed, and no chance for the Lakers to win, Darius Bazley going for that dunk just feels like a burn to the face. Russell Westbrook felt it and wasn’t going to let it slide. He yelled at the 3rd year Thunder player, and as a result, picked up his second technical. That subsequently led to him getting ejected out of the game.

After the game, Russ spoke to the media about the same.

Russell Westbrook calls himself “old school” when it comes to Darius Bazley’s steal and dunk. Russ: “When shit like that happens I don’t let it slide. … There’s certain things you just don’t do in sports. Game already over and I didn’t like it. Simple as that.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 28, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Thunder team has offended someone by doing so. Earlier this week, Josh Giddey tried the same against the Sixers and met with a Joel Embiid chase-down block.