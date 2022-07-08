Basketball

Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges are ROYALLY mixed up by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, NBA Twitter goes BALLISTIC

Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges are ROYALLY mixed up by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, NBA Twitter goes BALLISTIC
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Will Virat Kohli play tomorrow match: Is Virat Kohli playing IND vs ENG 2nd T20 at Edgbaston?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges are ROYALLY mixed up by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, NBA Twitter goes BALLISTIC
Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges are ROYALLY mixed up by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, NBA Twitter goes BALLISTIC

NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe keep mixing Miles Bridges…