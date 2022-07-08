Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges are ROYALLY mixed up by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, NBA Twitter goes BALLISTIC

NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe keep mixing Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges on live, national television

Whether you may like it or not, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are MASSIVE parts of the whole NBA experience.

These two men are mostly known in one specific way, each. For Skip Bayless, it’s the avid LeBron James hater who just can’t stop worshipping Michael Jordan. For Shannon Sharpe, it is quite the opposite, a Bron lover, and just a guy that believes MJ is overhyped as a player.

But, given that they air nationally to NBA fans all around the US, and reach the other parts of the world through social media, the two, of course, have to talk about other players and teams as well.

There is just one problem though. Neither of these two may be very good at that aspect of their job.

Wondering what we mean? Well then, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe can’t help but mix up Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges multiple times while being on camera

In case you may not be aware, Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges aren’t related. Heck, they aren’t even that similar in playstyles.

The biggest difference between them, is perhaps that one of them plays for one of the biggest title contenders from the West… And well, the other one plays for a team that can’t even make the playoffs in the East. Heck, he may not even be playing in the NBA, come next season, due to his recent sexual assault allegations.

Well, with all that in mind, it’d be pretty difficult for learned NBA minds to mix the two up, right? Well…

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

How don’t you know the difference between Mikal and Miles Bridges when you talk hoops on national TV every single day… pic.twitter.com/RDVQqO1vQU — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 8, 2022

Frankly, there are two theories here.

One, Exceptions do exist in this world, and this is just the classic case of one.

Or two, neither of these two analysts care enough about either the role players of the Suns or just the Hornets franchise as a whole. And by being so, they aren’t exactly learned NBA minds in the first place.

We’ll let you decide on that one.

