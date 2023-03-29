Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Lakers Release Injury Report for NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is back and he is ready to regain his feet before pushing the Lakers into the playoff spots. While that may sound like an easy task given the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s return, the West is stacked.

A mere 2.5 games separate the 6th seed and the 11th seed. The race for the play-in and the playoff itself is quite narrow. The Lakers need to do their best every game. They face a tough Chicago Bulls side, who themselves are looking to squeeze into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The big question remains, will LeBron James play tonight? And will his supporting cast show up? What about Anthony Davis? Will the Lakers’ power forward play?

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Chicago Bulls? Los Angeles Lakers Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury reports, it looks as though LeBron James is listed as Questionable. It is likely that he will play but he will have to undergo an evaluation during the pre-game warm-up.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Chicago:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/je2Pcoq51v — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 28, 2023

Apart from James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are listed as Probable. Both stars are more likely to play as they need a crucial win to get back to a .500 record. They are currently 37-38 and sit in the 9th spot.

LeBron James’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Despite a near season-ending injury and other niggling issues surrounding his health, LeBron James has been absolutely terrific this season.

He is averaging over 29.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. All of this in his 20th season in the NBA. He continues to defy the odds and exceed all expectations of a 38-year-old.

James will be integral to the Lakers’ playoffs hope and who knows, if all the gears click perhaps another deep run. Maybe an eventual visit to the Finals is written in his next chapter.

What do you think? Will LeBron play in the playoffs this year? Or is that a story that has concluded?