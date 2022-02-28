“Milwaukee Bucks are on track to have the worst record for defending champions”: NBA Redditor brings up a stat that shows Giannis’s team could end up as worst reigning Champions in 20 years

The Milwaukee Bucks are in for some pretty serious trouble following a Championship season, should they be concerned?

It has not been even two years yet, that the Milwaukee Bucks finished with the best record in the East two seasons in a row. But they didn’t make much noise in the Playoffs both those years. In 2020-21 though, they entered the playoffs as the third seed in the Conference and came back with the ultimate reward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team brought a championship to Milwaukee for the first time in 50 years. With that, the then 26-year-old Finals MVP entered the talks for All-time greats in just his 8th year into the league.

Fast forward to October 2021, most people were expecting him and Bucks to come out blazing and give the Nets’ Superteam a run for their money. Although the Nets did get what they got, the Bucks did not do pretty well themselves.

Bucks might become the team with worst season following a Championship season in 20 years

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and, with the playoffs approaching, are nowhere close to what a reigning-defending champion team looks like.

In fact, according to an NBA Redditor, they are on the verge of ending up as the team with the worst record in the NBA following a Championship season in the last 20-years.

Although they are short of Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton, two of their important rotation guys, they should have won the Saturday night clash against the Kyrie Irving and Co pretty easily.

Kyrie Irving’s 38-point night leads Nets to upset over Bucks https://t.co/6mEwppJ5XJ pic.twitter.com/IFolGVZM07 — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2022

Instead, they lost the game 126-123 to a shorthanded Nets team who are still awaiting the return of Kevin Durant and the debut of Ben Simmons.

If not their current form, that loss undoubtedly will raise concerns in Mike Budenholzer’s head to change Bucks’ approach towards the game.

The Greek Freak is unfazed by noise, he wants to repeat

Bucks’ leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is unfazed by all the noise regarding their form as he knows the teams are going hard against them as they are the team to beat.

“I try to not think about the past. I try staying in the moment as much as possible. It keeps me humble. Obviously, I realize that a lot of people are coming after us. When they come to Milwaukee, they are excited to play against us. They are excited to beat us, you know. So, I understand that but, at the end of the day, I’m trying to get better. I want to win another championship.” The Greek Freak said in a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

One-on-one with Giannis: “I realize that a lot of people are coming after us. When they come to Milwaukee, they’re excited to play against us… But at the end of the day, I’m trying to get better. I want to win another championship.” The Bucks host the Nets tonight on ABC pic.twitter.com/O6PObdla1d — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 26, 2022

Although the Bucks are just sitting at the 5th position in the East as we speak, they have a 4-game differential with the top team and have 21-games still to go.

Monday night game against the Hornets might give us the impression of what kind of momentum they would be carrying in the last quarter of the season.