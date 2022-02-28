“Luka Doncic and co railed Golden State with a 32-8 closeout run?!”: Warriors Twitter implodes after Stephen Curry and co. had their worst offensive meltdown in the 4th Quarter

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry and co. blew a 21-point lead in the 4th Quarter against the Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks tonight at the Chase Center. It was a wrapped game, which the Mavericks, with their sheer willpower, managed to pull a 4th quarter comeback.

After starting the game off strong, the Warriors held a lead, as large as 21 points, in the 3rd Quarter. The Mavericks showed signs of catching up then, but the Dubs held them off, and closed the 3rd with a 14-point lead. However, the 4th quarter was terrible for the Dubs, who went on a field goal drought for over 8 minutes. This gave the Mavericks a chance to catch up, and Luka Doncic and co did not pass that up.

Also Read: “LeBron James and Co are really disrespecting the game of basketball right now!”: Kendrick Perkins calls out Lakers, fans and veteran analysts are left disappointed as Pelicans blow them away

Despite a double-double effort from Stephen Curry, the Warriors could not manage to re-take the lead, once the Mavericks took over. Curry ended the game with 27 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds. Luka Doncic stole the show with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Warriors Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry and co’s offensive short-circuit in the 4th

Tonight’s loss hits harder for the Warriors fans, as this is the second straight loss at home where the Dubs blew a 4th quarter lead. In their last game at Chase, the Dubs blew a lead against the Nuggets and lost the game. The same happened tonight.

The Warriors’ Twitter did not take this loss lightly and made their voices heard.

Warriors just choked. No other way to say it. — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 28, 2022

Not sure I can recall watching @warriors melt down in a fourth quarter like that. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 28, 2022

Excuse me, the Mavs did WHAT to the Warriors?? pic.twitter.com/O14UMB8RIb — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 28, 2022

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are competing for the most turnovers!”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers’ stars on their careless attitude against the Pelicans

This is back-to-back home collapses for the Warriors. They were outscored 39-30 in the fourth against Denver before the break. Now Dallas has outscored them 30-13 in the fourth. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 28, 2022

Absolute embarrassing and inexcusable home loss on national TV. Take some ownership and change Steph’s minutes rotations, @SteveKerr — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) February 28, 2022

These the typa games Steph needs to just take over.. Impossible to take over when you’re on the bench tho 🤡 — DE🅿️RESSED W🅰️RRIORS FAN (@GoIdenState) February 28, 2022

The Dubs now head on an eight-game road trip, where they’d like to shake things up, and get some wins on the board.