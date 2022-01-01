“Ben Simmons is mentally prepared for engagement but not basketball?”: NBA Twitter implodes as Sixers star reportedly proposed to Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has reportedly, secretly proposed to Maya Jama, a British TV host, and the two are currently engaged.

Ben Simmons has stayed out of the limelight for months on end and for good reason. The hate he’s been receiving, not just from a majority of Sixers fans, but from NBA enthusiasts in general has reached a point of no return. That is of course, if he stays with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 25 year old has lost over $10 million in fines due to him refusing to take to the court this season for Philly. During the time that he’s been off NBA hardwood, he’s been sparking dating rumors with British TV host, Maya Jama. The two confirmed their relationship during a Wimbledon game this past summer.

It’s been about 7 months since they have publicly been confirmed to be a couple and news has just broke out that Ben Simmons actually proposed to Jama over the holidays at his $4 million.

NBA Twitter goes off on Ben Simmons and his reported engagement.

There has been no official word from either Ben Simmons nor Maya Jama on the rumors that have circulating about their supposed engagement. Many are going off of an Instagram post from Simmons’s tattoo artist who referred to Maya as the DPOY candidate’s ‘fiancée’ in the caption.

It’s official, Ben Simmons and Maya Jama are engaged. HE STILL WINNING 🔥 #BenSimmons #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GnvdwjOa3W — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons_zone) December 30, 2021

Considering the fact that neither have them have confirmed this to be true or not, it’s safe to assume that Ben Simmons and Maya Jama were not ready for the news to be leaked to the rest of the public.

NBA fans online didn’t take this news all to likely and while a couple were poking fun at how they didn’t have a chance with Maya any longer, others went at the former All-Star, dishing out unwarranted insults.

So he is mentally ready for marriage after dating this woman for 7 months, but still not mentally ready to play basketball. Got it. https://t.co/bY6RDI4bNC — Dave Skutnik (@DaveSkutnik) January 1, 2022