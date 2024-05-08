Mitchell Robinson’s Injury Status Set to Affect Knicks Rotation Heading Into Game 2 vs Pacers

The New York Knicks weren’t expected to get past the first round against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers due to injury concerns. However, backed by Jalen Brunson’s historic stretch of 4 games [per ESPN], Tom Thibodeau’s boys clinched the series 4-2. But now, ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Indiana Pacers, a new injury update regarding Mitchell Robinson has been released by the team. And unfortunately, this update will leave New York fans deeply displeased.

Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic had already been sidelined for the remainder of the postseason previously. Joining them now, Mitchell Robinson is the latest crucial piece to be ruled out of the next game, per the NBA’s official Injury Report.

According to the franchise’s statements, Robinson has suffered a stress injury to his left ankle, and will only be re-evaluated after 6-8 weeks. Irrespective of how far the Knicks can go in this playoff, the center is extremely unlikely to return to the lineup before the end of this campaign.

It is also worth noting that Robinson had surgery on the same ankle back in December. He was forced to miss 50 games before ultimately returning in March for the last stretch of games. The 7-footer also missed Game 4 of the series against the Sixers after his injury was reaggravated due to an incident involving Joel Embiid.

In the absence of Robinson, Precious Achiuwa will likely receive extended minutes. Additionally, a lot more of the defensive load will fall on the shoulders of Isiah Hartenstein. And with Josh Hart also making his presence felt in the paint (13 rebounds in Game 1), the Knicks will be sure they’re not dead in the water just yet.