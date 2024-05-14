Mitchell Robinson’s Most Recent Injury Update Spells ‘Doom’ For Knicks Fans Ahead of Game 5

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ commanding 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers evaporated in no time, as they lost two straight on the road. Now, they head to Madison Square Garden for Game 5, knowing a defeat would leave them on the precipice of elimination. The Knicks might blame their horrendous injury luck for the sudden downturn in form.

Having already lost Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic to long-term injuries, New York saw Mitchell Robinson aggravate an ankle injury and OG Anunoby suffer a hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Pacers.

While Randle, Bogdanovic, and Anunoby will remain sidelined for Tuesday’s game, the Knicks had hoped Robinson could recover in time. However, the NBA’s latest injury report has confirmed that he will be ‘Out’ of Game 5.

Per NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the center underwent surgery on Monday to address the stress fracture in his left ankle and will likely be sidelined for the rest of the playoffs.

The center’s absence is another massive blow to the Knicks’ dwindling odds of upstaging the Pacers and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Can the Knicks cope without Mitchell Robinson?

Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury issue that has sidelined him for the rest of the playoffs is another bitter pill for the center to swallow. He had an injury-riddled regular season and was limited to only 31 games. He featured heavily when he was available, averaging almost 25 minutes a game, which showcases his importance to the Knicks.

New York had no choice but to get used to not having Robinson around. Per Statmuse, they fared well without him during the regular season, winning 31 and losing 20. However, he’s not the only one on ice in Game 5. Long-term absentees Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic won’t be marking their return in Game 5, nor will OG Anunoby, who is yet to recover from his hamstring injury.

Losing four players who could form a competitive playoff-caliber starting lineup explains why the Knicks have struggled against the Pacers in the last two games. Randle, Bogdanovic, and Robinson aren’t expected to resume playing until the start of next season and doubts loom about whether Anunoby will play any further role in this series against Indiana.

The Knicks have to find a way to win with what they have. They managed it in Game 2 in front of the raucous MSG. With two of the next three games scheduled at the iconic venue, they’ll hope that the home support will drag them to two wins and help them end their 25-year wait for an EC Finals appearance.