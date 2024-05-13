“MJ Had Another Kid”: Paul George Acknowledges The Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards ‘Related’ Conspiracies

The entire basketball world seems to be in awe of Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, at merely age 22, is the talk of town. Apart from being dubbed as the future face of the league, there have been ongoing conversations about the similarities that Edwards shares with Michael Jordan.

Paul George couldn’t help but give his opinions on this popular debate and made it pretty clear that he did notice a few uncanny resemblances between the two.

In an episode of the Podcast P, George acknowledged the ongoing Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons. Further, George even listed certain traits that are similar between the two shooting guards.

“I think there are similarities – their athleticism, their body types, obviously playing the 2 guard, charisma, the personality, the confidence,” he said.

The Los Angeles Clippers star even reacted to Ant’s request of not comparing him to Michael Jordan. According to PG13, Ant-Man simply meant that he hadn’t done enough to be compared to the GOAT just yet. Eventually, George would go on to hilariously refer to the 6ft 4 guard as MJ’s son.

“When he’s looking at it I think it’s more so ‘you can’t compare me to the greatest of all time. I haven’t done enough to be in that conversation’. Yeah, MJ had another kid, man,” said Paul.

Unlike other esteemed personalities from the NBA community, George didn’t dismiss the comparisons. Instead, he claimed that it would fuel Edwards to improve.

“It could be a motivation, people see you in this microscope and you have to live up to this expectation of the next Michael Jordan. I think it helps. In his case, he’s confident, he has the personality to take on the persona,” George said.

Paul George isn’t inaccurate. Out of all the players present in the NBA, the MJ comparisons are the most suitable for Ant. Apart from having an uncanny resemblance in their style of play, the two also share some of the same intangibles–aura, willingness to win, and confidence. Additionally, certain facial traits are also eerily similar.

But the most important point made by PG has to be about the comparisons helping Edwards perform better. This MJ-Ant narrative began right before the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Since then, Ant has improved by leaps and bounds. Apart from leading the Wolves to a potential spot in the Western Conference Finals, Edwards has also become one of the most feared players in the league.

What do other NBA personalities think about the Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons?

Shaquille O’Neal was the person responsible for making the Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons popular. During the 2023 offseason, the TNT analyst filled his social media with graphics and videos related to this narrative. The comparisons further spread like wildfire after O’Neal dubbed the combo guard as the current generation’s MJ.

Kevin Garnett also joined Shaquille O’Neal and backed these comparisons. Initially, KG claimed that Anthony Edwards was like a rookie version of Michael Jordan. However, the Big Ticket doubled down on his take by calling one of Edwards’ performances 1988 Mike-esque.

However, not everyone is buying the MJ-Ant comparisons. Kenyon Martin refused to compare the youngster to the five-time MVP. Martin didn’t dismiss the conversation because of a lack of faith in Edwards. Instead, the former All-Star wanted the Wolves leader to make a name for himself without having to worry about such conversations.

Kenyon Martin does make a valid point. But unfortunately, the Edwards-Jordan comparisons don’t seem like it is going to stop anytime soon. Rather, the comparison will further amplify if the former Georgia Bulldog can lead the Minnesota side to a Western Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance in the ongoing postseason.