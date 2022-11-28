Michael Jordan, Who Left a $4 Million Salary With the Bulls to Play for White Sox, Wanted NBA to Replicate MLB’s Structure

Michael Jordan grew up a two-sport athlete. Though he went on to excel at basketball and became a global personality. However, baseball remained his first love. It was the sport that James Jordan wanted his young son to pursue. But fate had different plans for MJ, he indeed played baseball but only after tragedy struck the Jordan family. The Bulls legend even claimed that the NBA must take MLB’s example and change their league’s structure too.

In 1993, following James Jordan’s horrific murder, Michael Jordan decided to quit basketball. He retired from the NBA and moved on to play baseball. Though, like countless others like him, he ended up in a Chicago White Sox’s minority team.

Though Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995, he continued to praise MLB’s pro structure. In fact, he suggested that even the NBA apply it to their own league.

Michael Jordan suggested MLB’s path to NBA

In an interview, MJ confessed that MLB’s dedicated farm system presented a great opportunity for people who wanted to play pro baseball. It allows young players to continue making a living while playing a sport and also building their skill level.

Michael in the interview emphatically supported a middle ground between NCAA and NBA. This was most likely before the start of the NBA G League.

Jordan in the interview argued that kids should be allowed to find a financially supportive environment before moving to the league. In that manner, playing in the minor leagues in MLB really allows young players to make a living and keep continuing toward their professional goals.

Currently, the NBA G League, which started in 2001 as NBA’s development league, is one such alternative for basketball players. Instead of choosing to go to college, talented athletes can play in the G-League. Much like the farm system, NBA teams have also started using the G-League as good training grounds.

Recently, Golden State Warriors sent James Wiseman to the G-League. It clearly shows that Jordan was accurate in his expectations of the league and the league also understood the benefits of this system.

MJ dropped $4m Bulls’ paycheck to play baseball

In 1993, NBA retired from the NBA. He was getting paid $4 million a season by the Bulls and yet, he quit and moved to the minor leagues.

The Minor League has been shrouded in a pay discrepancy controversy for quite a while now. Though the farm system has its own benefits, the pay is ridiculously low.

This means, even has he joined the White Sox’s minority affiliate, he was probably earning a lot less than in the NBA. His need to honor his father’s dream definitely outweighed his need to make more money.

