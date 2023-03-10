Fact Check: Does LeBron James Take PEDs? Recent Steroids and EPO Drug Accusations Potentially Jeopardize Lakers Contract

What LeBron James has built for himself in the 20 years that he’s been in the NBA is quite remarkable. Since entering the NBA as the number one overall pick in 2003, he’s consistently been one of, if not, the best players in the league. Even at age 38, it’s quite clear that ‘The King’ has no intention of slowing down.

The biggest factor in James’s ability to stay effective as an NBA player for this long is his diet and exercise. His personal trainer, Mike Mancias, has been with him since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and he’s stated that LBJ has tried out a variety of different diets over the years, even opting for a keto diet for a couple months due to Ray Allen.

However, as James has started to age, many have questioned as to how he’s still in such incredible shape. Most recently, Chael Sonnen has come out and stated that it’s due to him using performance enhancing drugs.

Does LeBron James use peds?

On Flagrant 2’s most recent episode that featured former UFC fighter, Chael Sonnen, Chael would go on to claim that LeBron James is indeed using steroids and peds. More specifically, James has been ‘outed’ by Sonnen as someone who routinely takes erythropoietin, also known as EPO.

Chael Sonnen claims Lebron James takes PEDs. “We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he takes”. ( via Flagrant 2 podcast) pic.twitter.com/EDnCHatxhX — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 8, 2023

EPO is used by the likes of cyclists and track athletes to help with endurance and increase stamina as it replenishes and increases the amount of RBCs in the body. This leads to better and more efficient oxygenation of the blood, allowing the user to run up and down on NBA hardwood without breaking a sweat.

LeBron James has not only been called out by Chael Sonnen, he’s been called out by a man who himself used to be on the cycle and is signed to ESPN. He wouldn’t make such claims unless he had proof or was close to being positive that ‘The King’ was on PEDs or steroids.

If it is found out that LeBron James does indeed ‘indulge’ in HGH or PEDs, his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers would be in jeopardy. His reputation would also take a hit along with his endorsements and essentially, everything that he’s built for himself in the past 2 decades.

Does the NBA test for doping?

Yes, the NBA does routine drug tests to make sure its players are keeping their systems clean and aren’t using any performance enhancing drugs or steroids. Players in the league can be randomly drug tested up to 4 times during the season and are tested twice in the offseason.

Most recently, both Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell were drug tested, having had their blood drawn, after dropping 71 points, each. There has however, unlike the MLB or the NFL, never been a PED scandal in the NBA.

Despite HoF Head Coach, George Karl, claiming players in the NBA are doping as they seem to be getting fitter and slimmer with age, the league has not found any players who are on the cycle. So, it seems as though LeBron James is in the clear.

