Former All-Star Refuses To Compare Anthony Edwards To Michael Jordan For This Singular Reason

Anthony Edwards is the latest name in the list of players who have been crowned by fans as the next Michael Jordan. The 22-year-old has been nothing short of a blessing to the Minnesota Timberwolves organization this season, leading the team to the third seed in the West and a first-round sweep over the Phoenix Suns’ ‘Big Three.’ But despite him certainly making a case for himself to be compared to the Chicago Bulls legend, this former All-Star just can’t get on board with these comparisons.

Advertisement

Kenyon Martin was recently a guest on Sirius XM NBARadio. While on the show, Martin expressed his desire for people to stop with the Michael Jordan-Anthony Edwards comparisons.

“First of all, I hate comparisons. Everybody’s different. Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan, ain’t nobody gonna be Michael Jordan, so let’s stop this. Anthony Edwards is a great young talent in this league and he’s making a name for himself and he has a bright, bright future.” “Competitive nature? You can go with that but it’s too early. The kid’s 22 years old. Let’s take him out of the microwave, society, and let him enjoy this success…People are too quick to crown people and put titles and comparisons to people. Let’s just appreciate the work that he’s doing.”

Despite being against the larger tide in this case, Kenyon Martin went on to back his desire with valid reasons. Granted that Anthony Edwards has been in the middle of a meteoric rise. But, as Martin said, it is just too early to start with such comparisons.

Edwards has had some success but it isn’t enough for his name to be thrown into the same category as MJ. Moreover, Ant-Man is just 22 years of age right now and is yet to enter the prime of his career. And that is where Martin’s refusal to compare Edwards to MJ stems from.

Unfortunately for Kenyon Martin, the Jordan-Edwards comparisons are most likely going to be in full swing despite his statement. After all, the mentality that Anthony Edwards possesses, paired with his Jordan-like moves in the post will only add to the similarities between them.

Not to mention, the playoff run Edwards has had with the Timberwolves so far seems like history in the making. And his performance in the postseason will only go on to add more fuel to such comparisons from here on out.

Is Anthony Edwards ‘Like Mike’?

It isn’t just fans or analysts who have gone on to draw similarities between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan. Many former and even a few current players in the NBA have advocated for it as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett can be credited as the one to get the ball rolling for such comparisons. He went on to compare Edwards to a rookie Michael Jordan from 1984 and was eventually backed up by Edwards himself.

However, only a few months prior to Garnett’s comments, Anthony Edwards had expressed his desire that these comparisons be brought to a halt as he did not feel that he was even remotely close enough to Air Jordan. “He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

While the Timberwolves All-Star guard may not feel as if he has achieved enough to be in the same conversation as MJ, there are many players, legends, analysts, and fans who strongly feel otherwise. And by the looks of it, he and Kenyon Martin may just have to get used to fans weighing up Ant-Man to the Chicago Bulls legend for years to come.