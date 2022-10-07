“Money is no object”: How $400 million Shaquille O’Neal, who cut his Ferrari in half, couldn’t save his grandmother

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal loved his grandmother Odessa but couldn’t save her despite all his wealth.

When Phil Jackson joined the Lakers squad, the first instruction he gave his team was to remember their safe space. When he asked O’Neal who his safe space was, Shaq named his grandmother Odessa.

Growing up, whenever Shaquille O’Neal’s father beat him up, the young boy would run into Odessa’s arm. He recalled how the world seemed safe when his grandmother held him.

So, for O’Neal losing her was like getting hit by a truck. In his book, Shaq Uncut, the Big Aristotle mentioned her death and all that he did to save her.

Shaquille O’Neal offered money to save his grandmother

In his book, Shaq wrote about how he would visit his grandmother whenever he was playing in New York. While Orlando, Shaq recalls how prior to her death, Odessa had stopped responding to him.

So, the 7’1 center gave her a visit. What he found in grandma’s home shocked him. Odessa had cancer and she was dying. Shaq remembers holding her and talking to her.

He wrote: “She was very frail. I think she was waiting on me. I held her hand, talked to her awhile, and then she said, “You want to fight me?” After that she closed her eyes. She slipped into a coma later that night.”

The next day, Shaq went back to see his grandma who was now in a coma. The nurse taking care of Odessa told Shaq that his grandma would die by 8 pm.

Shaquille O’Neal offered her money to keep Odessa alive. And despite all his money, he is worth $400 million today, Shaq couldn’t keep his grandmom alive.

Shaq wrote: “She’s going to die at eight o’clock.” I’m ticked off at this lady and I say, “Well, if you think that, you better get somebody over here. I have money. Call whoever you need. Money is no object.” This nurse just said, “No, it’s too late. She’s going to die at eight o’clock.” I swear to God, my grandmother Odessa died at eight o’clock on the dot, right in her home, in her own bedroom. I don’t know how that lady knew, but she did. My cousins and I were all sitting with my grandma. When she left us, we all started crying.”

Fav. @SHAQ quote: “My grandma Odessa blessed me, gave me the strength to be who I could be. My Mom and Phil finished the job.” #ShaqBDay — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 7, 2014

Shaq broke the church door during Odessa’s funeral

After her death, Shaq attended his grandmother’s funeral. He skipped a few games to be with his family during that difficult time.

Shaq was so hurt by the loss, so mad his grandma was gone that he punched a hole into the church’s gate.

Even men of Shaq’s stature are owed moments of weakness. His grief at the loss of someone so precious is only natural. His method though was a little unorthodox but certainly understandable.

