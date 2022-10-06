“The Skyhook is out of style, out of the game!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is Upset Nobody Uses his “Unstoppable” Shot Anymore

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has given back so much to the community – but people are not using his greatest contribution, the Skyhook!

Social justice champion, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has done a lot for the community. He’s done a lot for the league as well, but one of his most famous tricks seems to have vanished. The Skyhook, also known as the “Unstoppable” shot by fans, is an old-school shot.

The shot can only be seen in clips, and videos or be used in NBA 2K by Kareem himself. Anyone who plays the game can attest to how difficult it is to stop that shot. But nobody seems to be interested, and according to Kareem himself, it is going out of style.

The way the game is being played, there is no place for a shot like that. Nobody wants to play midrange or near the post. Even if they do, it is a highly contested dunk or a fancy layup. The name of the game is to efficiently get buckets; if you want to show off all the time, play for the Harlem Globe Trotters.

The move is a cheat code that nobody wants to use—but they should be.

Also Read: “I’m Jealous LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Desire to Be No.1 on the All-Time Scoring List

The Sky Hook should be used more often in today’s game – it would make the game easier to play

With the game almost certainly out of the midrange, it leaves a lot of pockets for players that can be exploited. With Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard making it a fashion to shoot from anywhere, the 3-point shot has become more fashionable than the long two.

Mid-range specialists are few and far in today’s game, with only Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and DeMar DeRozan using those spaces effectively. An additional shot like the skyhook could probably change the balance of the game and make it more interesting.

Not every play has to be a maze of passes culminating in an open field anymore. Plays could be switched up to keep the opposition guessing.

Also Read: Wilt Chamberlain blocked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic “skyhook” 5 times in Game 3 of the 1972 ECF

With Luka Doncic experimenting with the shot, will he be the next Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

In the recently concluded World Cup qualifier games, Luka Doncic showcased what could be a modern-day Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He had a fantastic offseason and will be ready to go this season. The Mavericks superstar took his team to the conference finals and will look to go two steps further.

Luka with the skyhook…He can do it all. 🔥😤 (via @pandahank41) pic.twitter.com/TblrOTD6gG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2022

If he does score like this in the NBA, it is almost guaranteed that no one will be able to stop him. Despite moving at a snail’s pace compared to Ja Morant, Doncic has been more unstoppable. Give him the “unstoppable” shot, and it’s over for the league.

Also Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compared the decision of Magic Johnson returning at 36 y/o to biblical figure ‘Methuselah’