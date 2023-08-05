Months After $23,114,066 Raptors Trade, Kawhi Leonard Had Sixers Superfan Kevin Hart Rolling on the Floor Laughing: “I’mma Punch Him in the Face!”

Kawhi Leonard was drafted into the NBA in 2011 and has been here for 12 seasons. During that time, people have the image that Kawhi is a person who likes to keep to himself and is a very serious character. However, that can’t be farther from the truth. While he keeps his business to himself, Kawhi Leonard is fun. The world learned about it after his $23,114,066 trade to the Raptors in 2018. In fact, he is so funny that Kawhi had famous comedian and Sixers superfan Kevin Hart rolling on the floor laughing.

After struggling to find his way out of San Antonio during the 2017-18 season, Kawhi was finally traded to the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2018. Not many people knew about him all too well when he got there. This led to a hilarious press conference that still defines Kawhi to date.

Kawhi Leonard caused Kevin Hart to laugh uncontrollably at ESPN sets

In 2018, Kevin Hart made his way to the set of Get Up! Get Up is a morning talk show hosted by ESPN where they discuss the previous day’s affairs and discuss what may happen during the day. Hart joined the sets right after the NBA had its media day. They discussed Enes Kanter’s ‘nipple comments.’ Then they went on to discuss Kawhi Leonard’s media day.

Leonard was asked, “How would you describe yourself, and what would you like people to know about you?”

He replied,

“I’m a fun guy. Obviously, I love the game of basketball. I mean, it’s just more questions that you have to ask in order for me to tell you about myself, can’t just give you the whole spill. I don’t even know where you’re sitting at. *breaks into iconic laughter*”

If the answers weren’t funny enough, the laughter was enough to send Kevin Hart into a frenzied state. The comedian couldn’t stop laughing and at times, it felt like he would fall out of his sofa. When Hart was asked what he would do if a member of his audience laughed like that. He replied,

“I’mma punch him in the face, I’mma punch him”

As much as Hart was laughing in September 2018, he sure wasn’t feeling the same way in May 2019. With the Sixers facing the Raptors in the 2nd round, Kawhi knocked down the iconic dagger in Game 7 to seal the series and knock the Sixers out.

Being a Sixers superfan, I’m sure Hart might have not been a Kawhi fan at that moment.

Clippers teammates reveal Kawhi is really funny

Paul George recently had Clippers teammate Terance Mann on his show Podcast P. There, Mann described Kawhi as the player with the most jokes on the team. PG agreed with the analysis. Mann went on to say,

“The sh*t he says, and the moments he says it is hilarious.”

While it’s difficult to see Kawhi as the jokester, after the description given by his teammates, he may actually be the fun guy.