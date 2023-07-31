“The Sh*t He Says Is Hilarious”: Kawhi Leonard ‘Uncharacteristically’ Gets Paul George And Clippers Youngster’s Vote On Being The Funniest

Kawhi Leonard is best known for being emotionless. Throughout his NBA career, Leonard has been referred to as a robot for his peculiar antics. Apart from a few laughs that break the internet, the two-way star has always been a serious character. However, his teammates revealed a different side of him. On the latest episode of ‘Podcast P’ Terance Mann and Paul George speak about ‘the Klaw’ being a hilarious individual.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard has had a few incidents that have gone viral on social media. His odd laughter from 2018 is merely one of them. However, that isn’t the only instance when the five-time All-Star was spotted chuckling. During the 2021 All-Star Game, a clip of James Harden and Kawhi laughing flooded the internet. At the time, users were convinced that Harden was the only one who could make the two-time NBA Champion laugh. Debunking this myth, Paul George and Terance Mann disclosed a huge secret about their teammate.

Paul George and Terance Mann reveal that Kawhi Leonard is hilarious

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t seem to be the type of player who would fool around. From what he portrays himself to be in the public’s eye, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year appears to be stony-faced. As surprising as it may seem, his teammates spoke about him being a funny individual.

Advertisement

On a recent ‘Podcast P’ appearance, Terance Mann names Kawhi as the player with “the most jokes on the team”. Agreeing to the youngster, PG gave props to his co-star for being funny.

Terance Mann: “The sh*t he says, and the moments he says it is hilarious.”

Paul George: “He actually is funny.”

Admittedly, Kawhi is an amusing character. As he mentioned during his press conference from five years ago, Leonard is a “fun guy”. Check out the six-minute compilation of the 6-foot-7 Forward’s most ‘fun’ moments posted by FanaticMixes.

Advertisement

Despite the All-Star duo of George and Leonard, the Clippers haven’t won yet

The basketball world believed that the Los Angeles Clippers would be the most unstoppable team when Steve Balmer and Co. acquired Kawhi Leonard as well as Paul George in the 2019 summer. Unfortunately, their stint with the California side hasn’t been quite as successful.

Apart from one Western Conference Finals appearance, all the franchise has done is leave the postseason disappointingly in every season. This past campaign, even with the addition of Russell Westbrook, the injury-riddled squad lost in the first round. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how the star-studded squad fares once everyone is healthy.