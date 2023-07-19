Months Before Influencing Shaquille O’Neal’s $80,000,000 Departure, Penny Hardaway Getting His Pants Torn By Michael Jordan Resurfaces

Back in the 1990s, one of the most formidable pairings in the NBA was the Orlando Magic’s Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. The two were a dominant force, that gave nightmares to opposing defenses for three seasons. But, things took a sour turn following the 1995-1996 season. In the off-season, Shaq made the decision to leave Orlando. The reason is the Magic’s decision to offer Big Diesel what he considers a measly $80,000,000 and hand the keys to Penny. It was a horrid ending, but just a few months earlier, everyone was all smiles. Especially in a video that has now resurfaced on Reddit, where Hardaway hilariously had his pants torn apart by Michael Jordan.

Things were looking great for the Magic during the 1996 All-Star Weekend. They had just come off an incredible 1994-1995 season, where they made their first NBA Finals appearance. And, with two of the most talented stars in tow, the future was looking bright. Even His Airness acknowledged their brilliance with some playful jostling.

Video of Michael Jordan hilariously ripping off Penny Hardaway’s pants resurfaces on Reddit

The 1996 All-Star Game was one for the history books. Looking back, it featured some of the greatest players in NBA history. On the West, you had the likes of Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Clyde Drexler. As for the East, Shaquille O’Neal controlled the frontcourt, while Phil Jackson fielded an incredible backcourt pairing of Penny Hardaway and Michael Jordan.

Penny and Mike were undoubtedly the two best guards in the Eastern Conference at the time. And, while they may have been regular-season rivals, All-Star Weekend was a whole other ball game. It was a relaxed event and so was the atmosphere in and around the respective rosters. In fact, in a video that has now resurfaced on social media, MJ did a lot to lighten the mood for his team.

During the player introductions for the East, Penny was second to last to be introduced. But, for some reason, he looked rather tense. So, to ease some of that tension, Jordan decided to rip off his tear-away pants, leading to much laughter all around.

It certainly was a good time. But, this didn’t last long, at least for Anfernee Hardaway and the Orlando Magic. After all, a few months later, their star player decided to jump ship and move West.

Months after the 1996 All-Star Game Penny Hardaway and the Magic were abandoned by Shaquille O’Neal

Following the conclusion of the 1995-1996 season, Penny Hardaway and the Orlando Magic were hit with tough times. Despite offering Shaquille O’Neal a massive $80,000,000 contract, Big Diesel decided to move to Los Angeles.

Unhappy with the Magic’s offer and decision to build the team around Penny, Shaq decided to take a far more lucrative $98,000,000 from the Lakers. It was a huge deal one that made all the headlines, as O’Neal basically ended up trading Hardaway for the teenage Kobe Bryant. A decision that put an end to a potential dynasty in Orlando.

It was a historic deal, one that propelled The Big Aristotle to greatness. On the other hand, Hardaway had a tough time in Orlando. Injuries and poor management saw him fail to live up to his full potential, and left many wondering about what could have been.