“Monty Williams Misses Chris Paul”: Pistons’ NBA-Record 27-Losing Streak Has NBA Twitter ‘Attacking’ Head Coach

The Detroit Pistons just etched their name in the record books. However, it is nothing that the franchise will be proud of. As they suffer a 112-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons clinch their 27th straight loss of the season. With the virtue of extending their losing streak to 27 games, coach Monty Williams and co. set a new record for the longest losing streak in a single season.

As soon as the Detroit Pistons lodged their 27th consecutive loss of the campaign, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop berating Monty Williams. Fans pointed out the six-year, $78.5 million contract that the Pistons franchise awarded him earlier this summer and decided to be merciless with all of their trolls.

Another X (formerly “Twitter”) user highlighted Williams’ contrasting record with and without Chris Paul on his roster. Implying that CP3 has been the reason behind those victories, the user – @MrAzSports – stated that the 52-year-old coach would be missing Paul.

Mink Flow used a rather mean Adonis Graham reference – Drake’s son – to speculate the speech that Williams must be dishing out to his team post the historic 27th loss.

The Detroit Pistons’ horrific losing streak is a result of the management’s failure. The General Manager Troy Weaver has often been criticized for “poor asset management and execution”. Despite having lottery picks in the past several drafts, the front office has failed to construct a decent lineup. Instead, this team is projected to finish the season with merely seven or eight wins, which could end up being the worst winning percentage in the league’s history.

As for the players, they cannot be blamed for this losing record. Having one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the entire association, it is pretty evident that the players aren’t been well-coached. However, their leader Cade Cunningham’s impressive display has been the only positive takeaway for the Detroit side.

Monty Williams takes full responsibility for the Pistons’ historic losing streak

Monty Williams’ first season with the Detroit Pistons has been horrific, to say the least. Heading into the most difficult press conference of his coaching career, Williams did take full responsibility for the team’s mishaps.

“You have to be real about where we are. Nobody wants something like this attached to them. The bottom line is that it’s my job and my responsibility. … Coaches are graded on their records. That’s the bottom line,” Monty Williams said.

Admitting that he hadn’t provided the franchise with the change that they were looking for, Williams was heavily criticizing himself.

“I was brought in here to change this thing. It’s probably the most on me than anybody. The players are playing their hearts out. I’ve got to get them in a position where they don’t feel tight or heavy,” Williams further said.

Before the Nets-Pistons fixture, Mikal Bridges spoke about Monty Williams suffering 26 straight losses. Just a day after admitting that he didn’t wish such a tough phase for anyone, especially his former coach, Bridges led the Nets to hand the Pistons their historic loss.

Going up against the Boston Celtics as their next matchup, it is extremely safe to assume that the Pistons won’t be snapping this losing streak on Thursday.