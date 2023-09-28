“More Than 4000 Percent Gains”: James Harden’s Investment in $60,000,000 Drink Alongside Kobe Bryant Sky Rocketed Following $8,000,000,000 Deal in 2021

James Harden’s on-court antics aside, the 34-year-old star has been an absolute master in his business dealings and investments. From his Adidas deal to his stake in Houston Dynamo, he has made all the right moves to improve on his hefty NBA paycheck. But his collaboration with Bodyarmor which was worth $60,000,000 then, alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant, is easily the most impressive and profitable. Data shared by Hyper Visuals’ owner revealed the details of the 2021 deal following the $8,000,000,000 purchase of the brand.

The 76ers star has made an incredible $301,660,574 in his NBA career. Following his trade to Houston and his unbelievable rise, he has been one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA. Naturally, with this kind of money, he directed his monetary assets into alleys that could make him even richer and his collaboration with Bodyarmor was one of those deals.

James Harden made a 4,000 percent profit after Coca-Cola’s $8,000,000,000 purchase

In 2014, following Kobe Bryant’s cue, James Harden invested in the sports drink brand Bodyarmor. The company was then valued at just $60,000,000. While the actual value of Harden’s investment is not clear, the profit he made after Coca-Cola’s acquisition is out in the open.

Back in 2021, three years after an initial investment in 2018, Coca-Cola purchased the brand for $8,000,000,000. A $7,940,000,000 increase in valuation in just a span of 7 years. This led to Harden pocketing an unbelievable 4,000 percent gain from the deal.

Other athletes who were also involved with the brand included Kobe Bryant, Naomi Osaka, and Rob Gronkowski among others. In fact, Kobe Bryant perhaps made the most money from the Coca-Cola takeover. The Lakers legend had invested $6,000,000 in the brand and added $400,000,000 to his portfolio after the sale was completed.

Kobe Bryant directed Harden in a commercial for Bodyarmor

Two years before the $8,000,000,000 purchase, Kobe Bryant directed James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in a commercial for Bodyarmor. The commercial was released for the NCAA March Madness and took a dig at Gatorade.

Harden’s presence in the commercial and Kobe’s direction certainly brought the brand a lot more publicity although, being the official drink of the NCAA, there wasn’t actually a dearth of it at that point in time.