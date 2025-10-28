Moses Moody Praises Jonathan Kuminga’s ‘Maturity’ Coming Into the Season After the Contract Drama

The Warriors are off to a 3-1 start to the season, with wins against fellow Western Conference contenders in the Lakers, Nuggets, and Grizzlies. The Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler pairing looks as good as it did down the stretch run last year, but not to be overlooked are the contributions of Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga and the front office had a lengthy contract dispute this summer, following the end of last season when he seemed to fall out of favor with head coach Steve Kerr, until the Warriors’ numerous injuries prompted him into action. Trade rumors persisted, but in the end, Kuminga signed a one-year deal for $22.5 million, with an additional club option year for another $24.3 million.

Many insiders saw that deal as the stepping stone to an eventual trade later this year, but Kuminga has looked like an integral part of Golden State’s operation through the first four games. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while staying within himself and the structure of the offense to shoot over 55% from the floor.

Kuminga was the leading scorer in last night’s 131-118 over the Grizzlies, and after the game, his fellow 2021 draft mate, Moses Moody, praised him for navigating his tricky contract situation this summer but still coming out a better player and teammate.

“Seeing him really figure things out off the court too, like just mentality-wise and being able to be OK with different situations, it’s really impressive to me,” Moody said.

“This summer was cool with whatever the drama was, but him getting here and the attitude and energy he had, even when stuff wasn’t going his way, the person he was able to be, the way he played on the court, maturity is what it seems like. And when you do the right thing, things usually go your way, so it’s cool to see.”

Along with Brandin Podziemski, Moody and Kuminga represent the Warriors’ younger generation, a core group that Steve Kerr will need as Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond Green inch closer to their twilight years. Last night, the young guns really stepped up, as those three combined for 68 points.

Moody isn’t the only one who’s been praising Kuminga’s attitude and play. Kerr has been thrilled with what he’s seen, saying after the game, “The way he’s rebounding, the way he’s attacking the rim, that’s what makes him special. His athleticism, his force, and when he’s playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team and it changes his game. He’s been great.”

That’s not an exaggeration. The Warriors came into this season being considered a step below the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets by most experts, but Kuminga has added an extra dimension to them. If he continues to play at this level and keeps getting help from guys like Moody and Podz, the Warriors have all the makings of a true contender if they can stay healthy.