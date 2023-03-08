Shaquille O’Neal Aborts Bet With Candace Parker And Jamal Crawford After Previously Fancying His Chances In A 2V2

TNT is arguably the biggest powerhouse in the NBA media coverage space. And a major role in the same is played by their array of star reporters including former NBA veterans.

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Jamal Crawford – quite an illustrious list of basketball stars to get the fans engaged. And when pros get together, discussions tend to go back to their playing days and anecdotes too.

Challenges and digs are, therefore, commonplace. Add the love for a wager to it, and the possibilities of generating quality content are certainly at a premium in the TNT camp.

However, sometimes, spirited wagers tend to flame out in the face of a challenge. Exactly what happened when a significantly older Shaquille O’Neal took up a bet against Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal Can’t Handle It!”: Candace Parker Once Nastily Threw Down All Over the Big Man Right on National Television

Candace Parker was challenged by Shaquille O’Neal for “talking smack” at him.

Parker had scoffed Shaq’s claim about confidence as a shooter aside, during a discussion about a hypothetical 3-point contest. Superman didn’t take the scoff lightly and immediately retorted.

O’Neal challenged Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford for a 2-vs-2 to settle any debate regarding their skills. Shaq’s teammate for the duel would be Adam Lefkoe, the TNT Host.

In the heat of the moment, Shaq took his chances and was confident enough to make the bet. But, instant regret followed with realization. The Big Diesel realized that he was challenging two pros who played at a high level until very recently. Shaq himself has been retired for over a decade, so his pairing up with Lefkoe, the only non-pro baller in this discussion would probably have ended in embarrassment.

Shaq, therefore, backed out of the challenge. Let’s just say good sense prevailed, there. Albeit at the expense of what could have been some excellent footage for the TNT crew to roast Superman.

It is true that Shaq enjoyed a career that was celebrated in a manner Parker’s or Crawford’s never was. But they weren’t quite noobs either.

Parker and Crawford are both recipients of individual awards during their pro careers.

Parker arguably had a CV that could match Shaq’s in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces star is currently active and even won a ring as recently as 2021 while being a key contributor to the success.

Crawford on the other hand was a three-time winner of the NBA’s 6th man of the Year trophy. One of the most skilled guards of his time, Crawford enjoyed a long career in the league and was in the NBA as recently as 2020.

For Shaq, who is now 12 years taken away from his days as a pro, to even challenge the duo without much additional help is preposterous. To book a bet on that is borderline crazy even. But hey, who else but Shaq to expect the crazy from?

Also read:“Shaquille O’Neal Dragged Me To His New Year’s Eve Party”: Shaq’s Neighbor Details Experiences of Living Across The Street